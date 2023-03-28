Anticipated Win on the way for Dennis Yip and Goko

Goko Win was victorious on his last start at Sha Tin in February

TRAINER Dennis Yip hasn’t had much to celebrate in recent weeks, but is certainly capable of causing a surprise when he saddles progressive light-weight GOKO WIN in the competitive Tung Wan Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

This intriguing contest consists of a dozen contenders who have won 44 races between them in Hong Kong, and includes a former Group Three winner Computer Patch, and Group Three placed speed-machine Nervous Witness.

Add the likes of All-Weather specialist Campione and four-time course and distance winner Super Win Dragon and you can guarantee this will be run at a blistering pace.

Lightly raced Australian import Goko Win, a dual-winner on the polytrack surface before shipping to Hong Kong, finally hit top form with a hugely impressive victory, when scything through the opposition to win in convincing fashion at Sha Tin on turf last month.

That form is excellent, having clocked the last 400 metres in under 22 seconds, meaning he finished quicker than smart galloper Supreme Lucky – a winner of three of his last four races – who was rated unlucky when placing fourth in that contest.

A subsequent dirt trial earlier this month gives more encouragement, with jockey Matthew Chadwick struggling to pull-up the four-year-old to stop being run away with after the winning post.

With Nervous Witness, Campione, with a seven-pound claimer aboard, and useful fast-starter Adios vying for the lead, this should set up nicely for a strong finisher.

Goko Win, even with his penalty, is likely to progress further than his present handicap mark and is capable of using his turbo-charged finish to good effect in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Goko Win (e/w) 3.50pm Sha Tin