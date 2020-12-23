Another month of decline for UK car production as industry calls for Brexit deal

UK car production fell again last month as the industry urged Brexit negotiators to “seal the deal”.

New figures from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), factories produced just 106,243 vehicles, last month.

Read more: Car production falls again as nightmare year stretches on

It represents a 1.4 per cent drop year-on-year – a better performance than other months this year – but it masks a particularly weak November 2019 when factories were shut down in anticipation of a no deal Brexit.

Last month saw 1,501 fewer cars made year-on-year as a second national lockdown in England dampened domestic orders. Export volumes were flat, up just 0.3 per cent, helped by shipments to the EU, Asia and the EU.

But it means year-to-date production is now down 31 per cent, with 380,809 fewer cars manufactured this year.

The automotive industry has called on Brexit negotiators to “seal the deal” before Christmas to avoid “irrevocable damage of tariffs”.

More than eight in 10 cars built last month were built for export, indicating the importance of trade with global markets for the UK’s carmakers.

Read more: UK car production hits lowest level since 1995 as industry calls for ‘vital Brexit deal’

“Yet another decline for UK car production is of course concerning, but not nearly as concerning as the New Year nightmare facing the automotive industry if we do not get a Brexit deal that works for the sector,” Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT said.

“With just nine days to go, the threat of ‘no deal’ is palpable and the sector, now also reeling from the latest coronavirus resurgence, Tier 4 showroom lockdowns and disruption at critical UK ports, needs more than ever the tariff-free trading arrangements on which our competitiveness is founded.”