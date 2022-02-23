Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

An update from CEO, Andrew Bell

To watch the update video in full, visit: https://doceo.tv/funds/witan

A one-stop shop for global equity investment, offering growth in capital and income.

Witan investment Trust searches for the best managers around the world to create a portfolio diversified by region, investment sector and individual company level. This multi-manager approach also reduces the potential risks arising from reliance on a single manager. The Board of directors and Executive are highly experienced with many years’ collective experience of both managing assets, selecting managers and of delivering sound, independent governance. Here, CEO Andrew Bell provides us with an update on this investment trust.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of currency and market fluctuation and you may not get back the amount originally invested.