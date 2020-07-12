An open letter to the PM: Britain must build Sizewell C — nuclear sits at the heart of a green recovery

An open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, business secretary Alok Sharma, and chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

We are writing as engineers, nuclear experts, scientists and concerned citizens to applaud your commitment to fighting climate change through energy policy, in particular the commitment to proceed with new nuclear construction at the same time as focusing innovation on an exciting new advanced reactor programme.

Boris Johnson has said that “it is time for a nuclear renaissance and I believe passionately that nuclear must be part of our energy mix”. We agree.

Although renewable energy is expanding rapidly in the coastal and agricultural ecosystems of Britain, because of its seasonally variable energy output and heavy environmental burden, it is not clear at what point their low-carbon energy can be counted on for future decarbonization and green recovery.

Fortunately, nuclear energy is extremely compact and works year-round, and thus provides a superb way to eliminate carbon emissions while protecting the environment. Nuclear also provides abundant jobs both in construction and long-term operation, and thus has become an important part of the government’s green recovery proposals.

As an illustration, consider that the recently-proposed Cleve Hill solar farm project in Kent was opposed by both the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Greenpeace on environmental grounds. The UK is not a sunny country, and 75 Cleve Hills would be needed to replace just one plant like the one proposed for Sizewell C, covering 74,000 acres with solar panels. Doubtless Greenpeace will oppose that too.

Nuclear energy has a long history in the UK, as the first commercial electricity from nuclear energy was produced in this country.

The Sizewell nuclear site in Suffolk is already home to Sizewell B and two decommissioned reactors at Sizewell A. Hinkley Point C is proceeding well, on schedule after four years, and new-builds are also envisaged at Moorside and possibly Wylfa in Anglesey.

We urge the government to ensure that financing and other support arrangements are in place for all these projects to proceed urgently.

In light of the decision by the EU to ban investment in nuclear as part of green recovery, and the decision by France to start closing its nuclear plants prematurely and without offering its reactors for sale on the continent, the UK has a chance to become the leader in Europe on nuclear — because of, rather than in spite of, Brexit. While Germany is quietly focusing Europe’s green recovery around Russian natural gas, the UK stands in a position of key leadership to the other nations of Europe such as Poland and the Netherlands, which have urged Germany to reconsider its obstructive stance on nuclear in the green recovery.

The approval of support for the Sizewell C project, an exact copy of Somerset’s Hinkley Point C, could with a single stroke provide Britain with just over half the energy each year as Germany’s approximately €100bn solar panel fleet. With Sizewell C lasting up to a century (solar farms last just a quarter of that) and operating day and night all year long, that’s a deal of exceptional value.

By building Hinkley Point C, Britain has restarted its dormant nuclear industry. By building Sizewell C, nuclear in Britain will be secured for a decade. By then building Moorside using the same model, nuclear will be secured for a generation. That is the foundation that will allow us to invent a first-of-kind small modular reactor (SMR) programme.

The UK version of the European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) is ready to build today, and fortunately the builders are, as we speak, learning every step of the process at Hinkley Point C. But without a second plant for them to build at Sizewell C, those hard-won engineering skills and experience will evaporate.

History shows that keeping the people who know how to build reactors employed makes nuclear cheaper. It also shows that nuclear ends up belonging to the nation that builds the most and the most recent — and the single delayed EPR project in France does not outweigh the two on-schedule EPRs at Hinkley Point C.

We implore the government to learn the lessons of both successful and failed nuclear programmes of the past, and keep the growing skills and confidence from Hinkley alive at Sizewell. Only this way will there be a future for commercial SMRs in the country. Otherwise the SMR market will be dominated by the countries which confidently and rapidly build existing nuclear: Russia and China.

The energy company EDF does not have any EPR projects going ahead besides those in Britain. This means that if Britain keeps the UK’s EPR version alive, it will become the new global standard — with UK sales people, engineers, builders, technicians, and factories. That’s because Sizewell C is already more than three-quarters British, with increasingly complex and important components coming from newly established British suppliers.

This all ends if Sizewell does not go ahead.

If Sizewell and Moorside are completed, Britain takes a front-running position around the world as the only effective alternative to Russian and Chinese large light-water reactors.

No country in the world is building more than two EPRs. If Britain builds Sizewell C and Moorside, we will have six. Britain will also be able to meet its emissions reduction goals, while becoming a world-leader in a new and essential technology.

The future of nuclear is British — if we want it.

Signatories:

Zion Lights MSc, Director of Environmental Progress UK

Dr Simon Albright, PhD Nuclear Physics

Professor Wade Allison, Department of Physics and Keble College, University of Oxford

Professor Anton van der Merwe, School of Pathology, University of Oxford

Paul Cosgrove, Nuclear Engineering PhD student, University of Cambridge

Mark Lynas, climate author and campaigner

Dr Simon Middleburgh, Sêr Cymru Reader in Nuclear Materials, Bangor University, Wales

Dr Eugene Shwageraus, Senior Lecturer, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge

Dr Adam J. Plowman, Department of Materials, University of Manchester

Mark Norris MIET UK Nuclear Power Engineer [Retired]

Dr Giovanni Giustini, Imperial College London

Mark Yelland, GreensForNuclear.Energy

Dr Nicholas Owen, Microelectronic Engineer, Rutherford Appleton Laboratory

Nathaniel Read, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge

Lindsay Broadwell, Councillor for Western Ward, Leicester City Council

Aniket Joshi, Department of Materials (E&I), The Open University

Richard Ollington, MEng University of Cambridge

Karen Whitfield, Clinical Scientist (Medical Physics), MSci, MSc, MIPEM

Dr Maria S. Yankova, Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, University of Manchester

Dr Ben Britton, Imperial College London

Malcolm Grimston, Imperial College, London

Andrew Kay, mechanical engineer, founder Atomic Advocates UK

Dino Rosati, Electrical Eng, Founder of Fortress Technology Inc, Toronto CA, Banbury UK

Professor Michael Preuss, University of Manchester

Dr. Pratheek Shanthraj, University of Manchester

James Bird, PhD student, University of Manchester

Arun Khuttan, Magnox Ltd

Denis Duff, C Eng, Founder of Nuclear Ireland, Ireland

Kirsty Gogan, Cofounder, Director, Energy for Humanity

David Watson, CPhys, Generation Atomic

Sarah Sherry, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Dr Benjamin Gray, University of Southampton.

Tomiwa Oyebadejo, CEng, Chemical Engineer

Callum Hodson, MEng, Magnox

Marie Zabell, MEng, Mums for Nuclear UK

Rehana Jalil, PhD, University of Manchester

Callum Hunt, University of Manchester

Bob Pearson, BSc CEng Retired

Will Roney, MEng MSc, WR Technical Limited / Nuclear Project Manager

Jeremy Gordon, Director, Fluent in Energy

Robert M Schneider, CEO RMSchneider Limited, Edinburgh

Oliver Buxton. PhD Student, University of Manchester

Dr Alex Leide, DPhil, University of Bristol

Thomas Paul Davis, Nuclear Engineering Consultant, University of Oxford DPhil

Dominic Carless, Founder of UKPNPG

John Stumbles, BSc, retired engineer

Colin Megson, retired engineer

Thomas Richter, PhD physics

Thomas Nicholas, PhD student, University of York & UK Atomic Energy Authority

Omkar Myatra, PhD student, University of York & UK Atomic Energy Authority

John Lindberg, Dept. of Geography at King’s College London and Dept. of Surgery and Cancer at Imperial College

Kathryn Yates, PhD Student in the Centre for Nuclear Engineering, Imperial College London

George Morrison C.Eng MIMechE MIMarEst, Engineer

Adam Danilowicz, Physics student at the University of Warwick

Benjamin Roland Reade, BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering, Tobermory

Martin Donohue MEng, Nuclear Engineer, Atkins SNC-Lavalin

Matthew Rogers, MSci, PhD student in Nuclear Materials, University of Manchester

Eoin O’Cionna, Mechanical Engineer, London

Samuel Ward, PhD student, University of York/ITER organization

Bence Kasza, MEng, University of Cambridge

Nicholas W Moore MIoD

Peter Havercan, MSc

Luke Everitt, Investor

Timothy Rickman

Steven Stringer

Colin Nicholls

Greg Lusted

Signatories outside of the UK

Dr James E. Hansen, Climate Scientist, former director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies

Francois-Marie Breon, Climate Scientist, Lead Author of 5th IPCC report

Kerry Emanuel, Professor of Atmospheric Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA USA

Steven Pinker, Harvard University, author of Better Angels of Our Nature

Richard Rhodes, Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Making of the Atomic Bomb

Danijel Levičar, Physicist, Vice President Chamber of Commerce and industry of Slovenia, Slovenia

Chris Keefer MD Emergency Medicine, Lecturer, University of Toronto, Canada

Tom Wigley, Climate and Energy Scientist, National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, Colorado

Ned Blagojevic, Senior Research Scientist, ANSTO, Member of Australian Nuclear Association (ANA) and Women in Nuclear, Australia (WiN)

Sean Wagner, MSc. CEO of Alberta Nuclear Nucleus Ltd, Alberta, Canada

Janak Das, BS Mechanical Engineering, United States of America

Professor Leon Cizelj, Head, Reactor Engineering Division, Jožef Stefan Institute, Slovenia

André Wakker, PhD. Independent energy expert; ex-nuclear & renewables business developer

Lenny R. Coelembier, MSc Electrotechnical Engineering – Automation, Licensed Reactor Operator, Belgium

Joris van Dorp, MSc. Mechanical engineering, Stichting Ecomodernisme, the Netherlands

Michiel Hoogmoed, MSc. Applied Physics, Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands

Albert van der Wijk, PhD, Nuclear and Radiation Physicist, the Netherlands

Stefan Stenzel, Senior DSP Engineer, Germany

Simon Wakter, MSc. Eng. Nuclear Energy Engineering, Sweden

Nick Touran, PhD, PE, USA

Marcus Eriksson, PhD, President Swedish Nuclear Society, Sweden

Rahul Saxena, Director, CoBot Systems, India

Léonard Freyssinet, BSc. Physicist, EPFL, Switzerland

Amardeo Sarma, Electrical Engineer (IIT Delhi, TU Darmstadt), Board Member, German Ecomodernist Society, Germany

Josep Rey, Electric Engineer, member of the Youth Nuclear Generation, Spain

Leonardo Prasetyo, MSc, Financial Mathematics, University of Chicago, IL, USA

Vincent Paglioni, BS Nuclear Engineering; PhD student in Reliability Engineering; University of Maryland, USA

Dan Sideen, Professional Engineer, Ontario, Canada

Take Aanstoot, Chair Swedish Ecomodernists, Sweden

Ethan Bodnaruk, MS Nuclear Engineering, MS Ecological Engineering, USA

MM1 Thomas Hyder, US Navy (Nuclear Machinist Mate 1st class) Materials Specialist Nashville, TN USA

Mathijs Beckers, Author of Climate Zero Hour, the Netherlands

Joris Lippens, MSc Nuclear Science and Engineering, the Netherlands

Canon Bryan, Chief Financial Officer, Terrestrial Energy, Canada

Johannes Güntert, Entrepreneur/Business IT, Board Member of German Ecomodernist Society, Germany

Adam Błażowski, Cleantech Engineer, FOTA4Climate, Poland

Daniel See, PE, MSc Civil Engineering, Lecturer, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, USA

Kurt Celie, licensed reactor operator at Doel, Belgium

Kundan Srivastav, Power Electronics Engineer, Renesas Electronics, Milpitas, USA, Indian

Rod Adams, MS Systems Technology. Publisher, Atomic Insights. Managing Member, Nucleation Capital, LP

Eric Meyer, Executive Director, Generation Atomic

Valerie Gardner, Managing Partner, Nucleation Capital, LP

Ed Pheil, Elysium Industries USA, Chief Technology Officer & Founder, Elysium Industries USA, Poseidon Atomic, Chief Technology Officer & Founder, Fisonic Energy Systems Advisor

Andrew Jaremko, BSc Physics retired, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Dr Azrudi Mustapha, Imperial College London/Yayasan Khazanah Nasional Malaysia

Keith Schue, Electrical Engineer, New York Energy & Climate Advocates, Advisor, USA

Alan G. Smith, Bach. of Sciences (Forestry), Canada

Dietmar Detering, PhD, Nuclear New York, USA

Alexander Cannara PhD, NY, USA

Alan Medsker, EE, Nuclear Advocate, Chicago, IL, USA

Ray Sundby, Electrical Engineer, CA, USA

Dr Benjamin Heard, Founder, Bright New World, Australia

Jonathan Sutanto, BEng (electrical), BSc (physics) MBA, Australia

Chris R. Melville, PhD, Chemist, USA

Jean-Denis Lefeuvre, ISEP Engineer, France

Clayton Silva, BSc Chemical Engineering, USA

Rainer Klute, Computer Scientist, Chairman Nuklearia e. V., Germany

Herbert Rensch, Electrical Engineer, Germany

Thomas Rotthier, Co-Founder Ecomodernism, Belgium

Benji Leenders, MSc. Eng. Nuclear Energy Engineering, PhD student SCK CEN (Belgium), the Netherlands

Raul Valdes, MS Strategic Foresight, BS Civil Engineer, PMP, Senior Field Service, Gas Turbine District Manager CFE México

Myrto Tripathi, BSc Industrial Engineering, president and founder of the Voices of Nuclear, France

Bernard Lenail, ECP engineer, Former Vice President of French Nuclear Companies

Philippe Hansen, Editor of Energie-Crise, France

L. V. Giddings, Ph.D. (Maryland, USA)

John Carr, PhD, Research Physicist retired from CNRS France

Laurent Doré, MSc, Director of Engineering, France

Richard Phillips, retired AERE Harwell

Vincent Van der Heyden, MSc Electromechanical Engineering, Belgium

Kim Ahlberg, MSc.CSE, CTO Kärnfull Energi, Washington, USA

Thomas Andersen, PhD, physics. Ontario, Canada

Francisco José Ramírez Ferrer, Industrial Engineer, MSc Nuclear Engineering, Nuclear Operations Instructor, Spain.

John Ahlberg, MSc.BA, CMO & founder Kärnfull Energi, Sweden

Kors Bos, PhD Nuclear Physics, THMSR Foundation, the Netherlands

Christian Sjölander, MSc.Finance, CEO & founder Kärnfull Energi, Sweden

Matías Verdú, MSc Environmental Science, Freelance Consultant, Argentina

Logan Smith, MScEng Nuclear Engineering, Going Fission Podcast, Australia

Kathryn D. Huff, Assistant Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA

Sylvia Barlag, PhD physics, THMSR Foundation, the Netherlands

Todd Allen, Professor and Chair, Department of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences, University of Michigan, USA

Mike Pachan, Cannabis Industry, Denver, CO

Carsten Grötzinger, PhD, Biochemist, Germany

Rauli Partanen, CEO and Co-Founder of Think Atom

Jarret Adams, founder and CEO, Full On Communications, USA

Richard Ivens, former Head of BNFL Brussels Office and Institutional Affairs Director FORATOM

Stephen A. Boyd, PhD, NY, USA

Diogo Soares da Silva, PhD candidate, Wageningen University & Research, the Netherlands

Kristin Zaitz, Professional Civil Engineer and Co-founder, Mothers for Nuclear, USA

Heather Matteson, Materials Engineer and Co-founder, Mothers for Nuclear, USA

Troels Halken, engineer, former CCO of Seaborg Technologies, DK

Pierre Dumont, electrical engineer, France

Elias Chedid, Data Engineer, USA

Pratik Lokhande, PhD Researcher, Nuclear Chemistry and Materials, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden

Gary Kahanak, BS Natural Resources, environmental and nuclear advocacy, USA

Paul Lindsey, MS Mechanical Engineering, retired US Navy Nuclear Propulsion Officer, USA

Stephen Williams, Senior Software Engineer, USA

Chase Roycroft, B.S. Physics and Mathematics, UNC Chapel Hill, USA

Nathan Dubois, Junior Software Engineer, France

David Dudgeon, Chair Professor of Ecology & Biodiversity, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Hong Kong

Joshua S. Goldstein, Professor Emeritus, International Relations, American University

Andrew Klein, Past President, American Nuclear Society

Steve Kirsch, CEO, Token

David Lea, Professor, Earth Science, University of California

Nick Maiorino, Former president of the West Hollywood Tree Preservation Society (WHTPS), studied Mathematics and Physics/Astrophysics at UC Berkeley

Main image credit: Getty