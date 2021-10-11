To watch the elevator pitch video in full, visit: https://doceo.tv/funds/witan

Andrew Bell, CEO of Witan explains how the Trust is a one-stop shop for global equity investment, offering growth in capital and income and describes the benefits of the multi-manager approach. The Company’s actively managed portfolio covers a broad range of markets and sectors with a distinctive way for investors to access the opportunities created by global economic growth. Visit the page on doceo to watch Andrew Bell’s market update video and find everything you need to know about this Trust to be informed like a professional investor