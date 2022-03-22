Alliance Pharma profits rise more than a third amid continued e-commerce boom

Alliance Pharma has continued to reap the rewards of the pandemic-era e-commerce boom, with gross profit rising more than a third over the past year.

The healthcare group has also enjoyed a 23 per cent bump to its revenue, reported at £163m for the 12-months to 31 December, with online activity now making up around a quarter of group revenues.

The London-listed group strengthened its share earnings over the past year, growing 25 per cent from 5.1p to 6.4p by the end of the year.

It follows a statement yesterday confirming that the healthcare group was in talks with a third party for the sale of two products in the US, which it said would not reach a valuation higher than $20m.

“There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement by the Company will be made as and when appropriate,” the company added on Monday.

CEO Peter Butterfield said the group has “got off to an encouraging start” to the year, and that he and the board remain confident in meeting market expectations.

“Group double-digit organic revenue growth was complemented by the acquisition of Amberen which, coupled with solid cost control, resulted in strong cash generation allowing us to reduce both net debt and leverage,” he added.