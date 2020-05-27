All McDonald's drive-thru restaurants to reopen next week

All McDonald’s drive-thru restaurants across the UK will be open by the end of next week, the fast food giant announced today.

The restaurants will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week, and the burger chain will also expand the availability of its delivery service.

By 4 June, 1,019 McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland will have reopened either for drive-thru or delivery.

In order to manage demand, McDonald’s will not announce the locations of which restaurants will reopen until the morning of each day.

McDonald’s said its trial reopenings had shown that demand is high, saying it had been forced to close drive-thru lanes last week “where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers”.

There will be a £25 spending limit per car to cap order sizes and the menu has also been reduced

“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

“Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

The drive-thru restaurants will be open between 11am and 10pm and customers have been urged to pay with contactless card methods when possible.

The company has installed perspex screens at drive-thru windows and employees will wear protective equipment. All workers will have their temperatures taken before each shift and be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work.