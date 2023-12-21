All London Euston trains cancelled in day of rail Christmas chaos
Passengers travelling through London Euston station today faced significant disruption after strong winds caused damage to overhead wires.
Damage to the electric cables between Milton Keynes and Watford meant all lines between those stations were blocked, affecting Avanti West Coast services between London Euston and Scotland. All trains from Euston were cancelled while engineers assesed the damage.
TransPennine Express urged passengers to avoid travelling to or from Edinburgh all day on Thursday, and to only make journeys to and from Carlisle and Manchester, Liverpool and Preston after 3pm.
The RAC estimated 13.5m leisure journeys by car would take place across the UK between Friday and Sunday, up 20 per cent on the three days before Christmas Day last year.
Road congestion was likely to peak on Friday – the last working day before Christmas Day – as drivers embarking on leisure trips competed for road space with commuters and business traffic.
In a chaotic afternoon, surprise strikes at the Channel Tunnel cancelled all of Eurostar’s services to and from London, with disruption ongoing throughout the afternoon.
Press Association and Guy Taylor