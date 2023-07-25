Alison Rose admits she was responsible for Farage leak but will STAY as Natwest chief

Dame Alison Rose will stay as Natwest chief executive despite admitting to being the source of a BBC story into Nigel Farage’s finances.

The BBC reported that a senior source had told them that Farage had fallen below the wealth limit required to be a customer of Coutts, after he had claimed that he had been ‘debanked’ by the Natwest-owned lender due to his political views.

However that proved to be false, with a subject access request revealing Farage’s politics had been behind the Coutts decision.

In a statement issued today, Rose clarified that she had not spoken in detail about Farage’s finances whilst at a dinner attended by the BBC reporter Simon Jack.

“I confirmed that Mr Farage was a Coutts customer and that he had been offered a NatWest bank account. Alongside this, I repeated what Mr Farage had already stated, that the bank saw this as a commercial decision. I would like to emphasise that in responding to Mr Jack’s questions I did not reveal any personal financial information about Mr Farage.

“In response to a general question about eligibility criteria required to bank with Coutts and NatWest I said that guidance on both was publicly available on their websites. In doing so, I recognise that I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one.”

Natwest chair Howard Davies said: “The Board has noted Alison Rose’s statement on the circumstances of her conversation with Simon Jack and her further apology to Mr Farage

“As she recognises, she should not have spoken in the way she did. This was a regrettable error of judgement on her part. The events will be taken into account in decisions on remuneration at the appropriate time.

“However, after careful reflection the Board has concluded that it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank.”

