Aldi launches click and collect service in London ahead of Christmas

Aldi has launched a click and collect service in London for the first time as its ramps up its online shopping capacity to cater to a surge in demand.

The budget supermarket said it will extend its click and collect service to four stores in outer London boroughs, where customers will be able to order groceries online to be picked up within a one-hour slot.

Aldi, which will initially offer the option from its South Ruislip, Kidbrooke, Dagenham and South Croydon stores, is planning to roll the service out to a further 200 UK branches by Christmas.

The collections will be contact-free and in line with social distancing, Aldi said.

The German discounter is accelerating its push into online shopping following a boom in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also trialling a rapid delivery service across almost 130 stores in partnership with Deliveroo.

As part of that trial, customers living near selected stores are able to order from a range of 400 products and have them delivered in as little as 20 minutes.

Aldi chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.

“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”