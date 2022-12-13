Airports slammed by regulator for being ‘unacceptable’ for disabled travellers – and London Luton is the worst offender

An EasyJet plane at London Luton Airport. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Airports in the UK are no where near accessible enough for disabled people and passengers with reduced mobility, according to the aviation watchdog.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that despite signs of improvements in recent months, a number of airports in the country have been providing travellers with “unacceptable” levels of service.

London Luton as the worst-performing airport, according to the CAA today, having failed make significant improvements to the assistance it provided between April and October of this year.

However, London City airport was rated as ‘very good’ by the regulator, with Gatwick and Stanstead also providing ‘good’ services to its disabled customers.

Earlier this year, the watchdog wrote to airports telling them that the experience passengers was not good enough, urging those which were underperforming that it expected them to do more.

Several airports were forced to table plans of action alongside airlines.

“The aviation industry has faced unprecedented challenges, but too many passengers at UK airports have been waiting for unacceptable amounts of time for assistance on arriving flights on too many occasions,” Paul Smith, director of consumers at the CAA, said.

“We will continue to consider whether we need to take further action where airports are not delivering an acceptable level of performance, and not showing sufficient and sustained improvements. We want to see immediate further improvements, as well as airports being well prepared to provide a high-quality service during next year.”