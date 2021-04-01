Airbnb blocks 200 UK listings in crackdown on party houses

Airbnb has blocked a further 200 listings in the UK during a crackdown on “party houses”, bringing the total number of properties removed or suspended to 1,000 over the past six months.

The holiday letting platform said the suspensions are focused on listings with descriptions that appear to allow parties, which is against Airbnb’s policy.

Read more: Weird and wonderful Airbnb places within an hour of London

The latest crackdown comes as the UK prepares to open up for travel to self-contained accommodation on 12 April.

It has removed or suspended more than 1,000 listings in the UK in the last six months to clamp down on concerns over “party houses”.

Last month it also launched its Neighbour Support Line in the UK to allow communities to raise concerns over anti-social behaviour.

“We want to be clear beyond doubt that we have zero tolerance for antisocial behaviour on Airbnb,” said Patrick Robinson, director of public policy at Airbnb.

Read more: Airbnb reports better than expected revenue drop amid biting pandemic restrictions

“The vast majority of hosts and guests are good neighbours, and bad actors have no place in our community.

“Our measures are working and as the UK looks forward to the reopening of tourism, we are committed to being good partners to communities and helping people stay safe.”