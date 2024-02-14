AI platform Cordel begins data contract with Network Rail to improve engineering on HS1

Artificial intelligence platform Cordel Group has commenced its contract with Network Rail, providing high-tech data capture services on High Speed one.

Artificial intelligence platform Cordel Group has commenced its contract with Network Rail to provide cutting-edge data capture services on High Speed One.

The AIM-listed company said its equipment, which delivers engineering insights to the UK’s rail infrastructure manager, had been installed on trains and commenced everyday service.

The technology autonomously captures data from the HS1 route for Network Rail and uploads it to the cloud.

Through routine, automated surveys, it measures the height of overhead lines and stagger of the cables used to supply power to trains operating on the track. The contract was officially awarded in October.

HS1 operates routes between St Pancras International and the Channel Tunnel and provides connections to international lines to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Mark Devereux, head of electrification and plant at Network Rail High Speed, said: “On schedule, and within four months of contract award, Cordel has installed on-train equipment and rolled out automated data capture.”

“Going forward, we anticipate that Cordel’s automated inspection management service and AI processing will give us ongoing rapid turnaround times. Cordel will deliver the Data-as-a-Service insights we need to support our engineering management of railway infrastructure maintenance and renewals more efficiently and safely.”

John Davis, CEO of Cordel, said: “It is exciting to expand our world-leading technology to deliver vital engineering insights tuned to HS1’s requirements. Cordel has now captured and processed data across more than 500,000 miles of international railway lines, resulting in an unmatched depth of AI learning and data management experience.”

Network Rail and operators such as Eurostar have come under fire in recent months for disruption on the high-speed route. Thousands of passengers faced chaos before New Year after flooding in the Thames Tunnel forced Eurostar to cancel trains.