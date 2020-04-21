Switchee is the leading provider of sensor-based analytics to the affordable housing industry. Switchee is proud to have been recognised as an innovative solution to the problems facing housing providers in housing maintenance, customer communication and carbon reduction.

Switchee is directly helping to fight fuel poverty affecting the UK’s 3.9 million affordable housing households. By utilising advanced heating optimisation – Switchee helps reduce residents fuel bills by 15%. This ensures that residents don’t have to make the impossible choice between heating their homes and feeding their families. It also provides a channel for housing providers to offer energy advice, or reach out to those that Switchee has identified as potentially being at risk of fuel poverty. This can help cut back on wasted energy usage and ensure that the most severe effects of fuel poverty are never felt.

Switchee provides an IoT and data and analytics platform that makes maintaining affordable housing portfolios simple and straight forward. Switchee gives affordable housing providers remote tools that allow them to check a properties condition, analyse any potential problems with a property and directly schedule fixes with a resident all in one place. Switchee helps housing providers to make data-based decisions, maintain their properties more efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint all at the same time.

The Switchee dashboard ranks properties by thermal performance – allowing businesses to use this to better target energy efficiency retrofits. The remote sensing capability also allows landlords to monitor thermal performance pre and post retrofit and to A / B test potential interventions.

Switchee’s data analytics also enables landlords to make targeted maintenance decisions. Pinpointing properties requiring attention allows landlords to act and repair early. Proactive intervention can enable better targeting of resources, resolve issues such as mould or insulation deficiencies more quickly, saving landlords money and improving living conditions for residents.

Switchee currently works with more than 45 Housing Associations, including seven of the G15, who are all gaining the benefits of a more connected portfolio.

“We’re extremely proud to have won the Queen’s Awar. It’s recognition that the work we are doing to help reduce fuel poverty and improve the lives of affordable housing residents is working,” said Adam Fudakowski, founder and CEO of Switchee.

“Working with more than 45 housing providers has allowed us to expand our technological outreach far beyond where we started just five years ago – helping organisations improve their efficiency through real-world data and analytics.”

Switchee’s commercial director, Alastair Thorpe added: “We’re extremely proud to be sharing the stage with a number of other innovative UK businesses. It´s a real honour to be receiving this type of recognition. Our efforts to give housing providers world-class data tools have clearly paid off.”