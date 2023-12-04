AFC Energy cracks hydrogen test, eyes Europe, Asia expansion

UK hydrogen firm AFC Energy may have broken new ground in the race to make accessible hydrogen technology solutions.

The company today has said it has conducted the largest ammonia-to-hydrogen modular cracker demonstration in the world.

The cracker system splits ammonia molecules into hydrogen and nitrogen and can produce up to 400kg of fuel cell-grade hydrogen per day.

Ammonia has a high capacity for hydrogen storage based on its molecular structure, but to separate them requires significant energy input as well as reactor mass and volume.

AFC Energy’s cracker has been developed throughout 2023 and the company now plans to upgrade its demonstration plant in 2024 with the cracker technology, validated by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory.

The company, which also makes the Power Tower; a 10kW off-grid hydrogen power generator unit, said the cracker system has the potential to be replicated across Europe and Asia.

“With an ammonia cracker offering market-leading efficiency, low power consumption and the production of fuel cell grade hydrogen, AFC Energy’s first pilot project is a major step forward in unlocking the barriers of hydrogen logistics and transport,” said chief executive Adam Bond

Shareholders reacted positively to the news, as AFC’s share price ticked up 2 per cent this morning to 14.2p.

Last month, the company launched Speedy Hydrogen Solutions Limited, a joint venture with UK tool hire company Speedy Hire that facilitates the transport of 30-kilowatt Hydrogen fuel cell generators across the country.