Exclusive: Hydrogen specialist AFC Energy launches The Power Tower

AFC Energy (AFC) has launched The Power Tower, a new 10kW off-grid hydrogen power generator unit.

The Power Tower aims to provide electricity for energy-intensive sectors such as the construction industry – while reducing overall emissions.

It is being marketed as a replacement for diesel generators in the workplace, and can reach full power within 30 seconds from start-up.

It is supported by four hydrogen fuel cells, and hopes to appeal to businesses looking to decarbonise faster.

AFC has already agreed deals to provide Power Towers to both ACCIONA, a Spanish renewable energy company, and Keltbray, a UK based construction group.

Chief executive Adam Bond told City A.M.: “The Power Tower is energy dense and modular, making it ideal for the construction industry due to its small footprint. In addition to hydrogen, the cells can also use low cost everyday hydrogen carrier fuels such as methanol or ammonia, something that is unique to AFC.”

“These fuels can be made from ‘green’ renewable sources, are cheaper and simpler to transport to, and store on, construction sites compared with pure hydrogen, making it an attractive option to use.”

The towers will be in operation later this year.

Hydrogen power is a key part of the UK’s ten point plan to reach net carbon emissions – with the government aiming for 5GW of capacity by the end of the decade.