AEG Presents UK Unveils British Airways ARC at Olympia, London

AEG Presents UK, a division of AEG’s global sports, entertainment and venue operator business, announced today the official opening of the booking diary and the name of their newest venue. The 3,800-capacity state-of-the-art, purpose-built live music and events venue, to be located above the existing west exhibition hall in Olympia, London, will be called British Airways ARC with British Airways as the naming rights partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119427526/en/

Set to open in 2026, British Airways ARC will offer both fans and artists an unparalleled live event experience. Fans interested in finding out more about the new venue, including the first acts set to perform can now sign up via email at britishairwaysarc.co.uk and follow British Airways ARC at @britishairwaysarc on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Operated by AEG Presents UK, the world class venue is part of the £1.3 billion transformation of Olympia, London, which in addition to British Airways ARC will feature a 1,575-seat theatre, 30 bars, restaurants and eateries, 2 hotels and 550,000 sq ft of office space.

Built as an events and exhibitions venue almost 140 years ago, the site is steeped in a rich musical history with artists including Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart, Primal Scream, The Cure and The Chemical Brothers having played there. British Airways ARC honours that heritage and will bring incredible live music and events back to this part of London in a venue that is world leading.

British Airways ARC will join AEG Presents UK’s ever-growing portfolio of venues which includes University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, Watford Colosseum, indigo at The O2 and Eventim Apollo.

AXS, a globally recognised leader in the ticketing industry, will be the ticketing partner for the new venue.

Andrew Spencer, Chief Operating Officer AEG Presents Europe, said: “This is a pivotal moment as we open the diary for bookings and reveal the name of British Airways ARC. We’re delighted to be working with BA and as we take the next step towards opening all the teams are very excited. Olympia is a place that has an incredible musical history which we want to honour whilst creating a venue that is thoroughly modern with world class facilities for artists and fans alike.”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We’re incredibly proud to champion British Originality in everything we do, so we’re thrilled to be building on our further support for the arts and culture scene on our doorstep here in our hometown, London. Together with AEG Presents UK, not only are we creating unique experiences for audiences, we’re also helping shine a spotlight on the next generation of talent. As the flag carrier for the UK, it’s important to us that we represent modern Britain at home and all around the world, and we’re so excited to be a part of Olympia to showcase the very best homegrown and international entertainment.”

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About British Airways

As a global airline and the UK’s flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners.

Together with its affiliates, British Airways operates to around 200 destinations in over 74 countries throughout Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

About AXS

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS powers access to the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals and global tours. With custom ticketing capabilities, innovative technology and white glove client service, AXS is the ticketing partner of choice for 1,600+ of the most sought-after and recognizable brands in sports and entertainment including the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’ primary and secondary ticket marketplace and proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology make it the easiest and most reliable destination for buying and managing tickets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119427526/en/

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Nick Caley – nick@outsideorganisation.com

07711 081 843

Abstract

AEG Presents UK opens booking for British Airways ARC, a new 3,800-capacity live music venue at Olympia, London.