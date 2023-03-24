We are delighted that Addidat has partnered with Impact A.M.’s 2023 ESG Campaign!

The ESG Impact Campaign recognises the most ambitious and innovative businesses that help others meet and exceed their ESG goals.

This partnership will empower even more companies and business leaders to succeed with ESG by taking data-driven decisions, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and improving governance and reporting.

Nina Spencer and Beth Scaysbrook recently spent the afternoon in the City AM studio talking about who they are, why Addidat is here, and how we help our clients. We are looking forward to sharing the video soon!

#esg #sustainability #dataanalytics #AIM #advisory