Abbelight Announces Successful Series B Investment led by AVANT BIO to Accelerate Imaging Innovation and Scale Adoption Across a Broader Customer Base

Abbelight, a global leader and a pioneer in super-resolution microscopy end-to-end solutions, today announced a successful Series B financing round led by AVANT BIO, a growth equity firm focused on enabling technologies shaping tomorrow’s therapeutics.

“With a decade of experience in the Life Science Research market, Abbelight has been transforming the way scientists see, quantify, and interpret all kinds of complex intracellular mechanisms. It’s now time to tailor our cutting-edge imaging toolbox to also address new key verticals, such as single cell phenotyping and mechanisms of action validation for drug discovery”, says Nicolas Bourg CTO and co-founder.

“Big things happen at the nanoscale – and Abbelight enables researchers to visualize precise sub-cellular structures like never before”, said Daniella Kranjac, Founding General Partner at AVANT BIO. “Their breakthroughs in super-resolution microscopy and sample-to-insight workflows embody the kind of enabling technologies that accelerate discovery and drive innovation across life sciences”.

“This is an exciting moment for Abbelight. The funding accelerates our commercial expansion and allows us to continue delivering best-in-class support to our 100+ installed base”, said Jean-Baptiste Marie, CEO and co-founder. “AVANT BIO’s support will be key to driving innovation and adoption across the broader bioindustry, including biopharma, biotech, and CROs”.

Founded in 2016, Abbelight is a fast-growing company specializing in the development of microscopy and nanoscopy (SMLM) solutions. Its portfolio incorporates state-of-the-art chemistry, optics and data analysis enabling researchers at public research institutes and biotech companies to observe and understand complex biological mechanisms and interactions at nanoscale. Today, Abbelight employs around 60 people, all driven by the desire to provide innovative imaging solutions and to support its customers around the world. www.abbelight.com

AVANT BIO is a growth equity firm focused on the enabling technologies which shape how tomorrow’s therapeutics are discovered, developed, and manufactured. With an investment focus engineered to accelerate new growth and innovation at various stages of company development, AVANT BIO is committed to amplifying value and unlocking the full potential of therapeutic enabling technologies, TechBio, and HealthTech. For further information, including opportunities to partner, visit www.avant.bio. Follow AVANT BIO on LinkedIn for the latest news and industry insights.

