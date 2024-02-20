Why Britain needs a minister for pubs (and cheaper pints while we’re at it)

Britain’s pubs are not only essential for the economy, they are at the centre of the national psyche; Britain must protect them, writes Emma McClarkin

What if Britain had a minister for pubs?

It wouldn’t be a bad idea. Our world-leading pub and brewing sector employs almost a million people, contributes over £26bn to the UK economy and generates more than £15bn in tax. It’s also one of our few homegrown industries – over 80 per cent of the beer consumed in the UK is brewed here, and our exports are in demand all over the world.

The minister would hardly be short of things to do either. Top of the list would be halting the decline of our pubs, which has seen more than ten establishments closing their doors every week and a further 750 at risk of shutting up shop this year.

That means tackling the pressures which have been choking the sector for years. It means reducing the disproportionate tax burden on our pubs, where £1 out of every £3 spent goes straight to the government – something eminently achievable through reforms to business rates and a cut to VAT. It also means protecting pubs from volatile energy markets.

These are just some of the proposals in the British Beer and Pub Association’s (BBPA) 2024 manifesto. At the BBPA, we’re proud to fight for the interests – and indeed the survival – of our pubs, the beer they serve and the people who devote their lives to Britain’s favourite industry.

But the fact is that while our pubs and brewers have millions of customers, there are very few voices like ours in the rooms where big decisions get made. That needs to change if we’re going to stop pubs closing.

The economic case for a serious policy offer to save the industry is clear as day. Less understood, but deeply felt by everyone who loves their local, is the social case for pubs. This is where government intervention begins to look less like a choice, and more a necessity. It’s where a minister with a clear brief could not only help a vital sector thrive, but make a real impact on lives and communities across the country.

Loneliness is one of the most pervasive issues in the UK today. Since the pandemic, it has skyrocketed, with the Campaign to End Loneliness reporting that 49 per cent of the British public said they felt lonely some or all of the time in 2022.

That’s a problem in itself, but it’s also a problem for the economy and the NHS. Data shows a strong correlation between loneliness, poor mental and physical health and low productivity – a lethal combination that is likely costing the public and private sectors billions each year.

There’s nothing theoretical about the social value of pubs, especially as a tonic to Britain’s loneliness epidemic. We have found that two thirds of adults believe their local is vital to tackling loneliness and isolation in the community. That will be no surprise to people in towns, villages and even cities around the country where there are few other places for communities to gather, share their stories and meet friends old and new.

It’s not an overstatement to say that the pub represents a way of life in this country. It could be our strongest weapon against isolation and a lack of social cohesion.

That’s not all the pub can offer in return for the government’s investment in its future. Our manifesto also calls for the government to work closely with pubs and brewers to show how the sector can help to deliver a greener future, net zero and a circular economy, from hop and barley farming to packaging.

To deliver any of this, we must of course address the price of a pint. With disproportionate beer duty meaning consumers in Britain pay as much as twelve times the cost of a pint in countries like Spain and Germany, we are failing to unlock investment and levying a tax on our social health. And, while duty does not apply to alcohol-free beer – an exciting part of the industry that is developing every day – we are still putting a high price on a low-alcohol product, to the detriment of the country’s physical health.

Our manifesto is not just about safeguarding the legacy of traditional pubs and brewers. It’s a roadmap to supporting a dynamic, inclusive, sustainable and, crucially, British industry that can help the whole country thrive.

But it all depends on the government. We need that minister for pubs more than ever.