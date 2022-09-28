What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

8 Facts about cataracts

What is cataract blindness?

A cataract is a clouding of the lens of your eye. Cataracts a relatively common and are one of the most common causes of visual impairment. Cataracts can make your vision hazy, blurry and dull and can cause trouble reading or doing normal activities.

What are the symptoms of cataracts?

Symptoms of cataracts include; cloudy or blurry vision, faded colours, poor vision at night, light that seems too bright, a halo around light sources, and seeing double.

How do you get cataracts?

Most cataracts are age-related, they occur due to normal changes in your eyes as you age. However, age is not the only cause of cataracts. They can also be caused by an eye injury, lack of eye care and poverty.

Cataract surgery is one of the most common surgeries

Cataract surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures across the globe. Almost three million people across the world are treated for cataracts every year. Cataract surgery is easily accessed in many western and developed countries, however, it is less prevalent in low to middle-income nations where it is needed most.

What is cataract surgery?

The operation includes removing the clouded lens of the eye and replacing it with an artificial one. Cataract surgery has also been revolutionised and can be completed in just seven minutes. Patients normally recover after a day and have improved vision.

How can I prevent cataracts?

In many countries, it is difficult to have the resources to prevent cataracts. However, with new interventions, developing countries are beginning to catch up with higher-income countries. Prevention methods include; wearing sunglasses to block harsh sunlight, quitting smoking, eating a healthy and balanced diet and getting a dilated eye exam.

Cataracts are extremely common

Cataracts are one of the most common health issues. Research has shown that by the time someone turns 80% they are most likely to have experienced some sort of cataract issue.

They cannot be spread

One popular misconception is that cataracts are contagious. Many believe that once you develop cataracts in one eye, the other eye will follow suit. Whilst it is not unusual for someone to get cataracts in both eyes, it is never the case that it has ‘spread’.

