’50 storeys of joy, hope and love’ as City skyscraper is lit up for NHS Christmas staff

Concord London and Brookfield told City A.M. this evening they are lighting up the 50-storey Principal Tower which borders the City and Shoreditch, with a show of hearts for the many thousands of NHS workers who will be working and not with loved ones during this festive period.

’50 storeys of joy, hope and love’ will take place nightly between 17:00 – 20:30 from today until NYE and there will also be an NYE countdown.

Terry Hui, CEO of Concord Pacific Group, told City A.M. this evening that “it has been a difficult two years for those working in healthcare. Londoners are famously resilient, yet at the same time we can’t forget the ultra-marathon that NHS workers continue to endure to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

“During this festive period, we encourage everyone to take a moment to express their gratitude to those who may not be able to spend time with loved ones this year because of their service to the community,” he added.

The piazza, at the doorstep of Amazon’s UK Headquarters, will also be home to an installation commissioned by Brookfield called “Singularity*”, created by squid soup and forming a key part of the Illumino City Festival circuit.