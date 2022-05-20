45 per cent of Brits with disabilities admit to concealing them in the workplace to avoid being ‘valued less’

Britain is a country uncomfortable speaking about workplace disabilities with almost 45 per cent of those with one concealing it, according to new figures published by Samsung.

Research shared by the electronics firm this week firm found almost half of 2,500 people polled did not feel OK using the word ‘disabled’, while 40 per cent felt colleagues valued them less if they admitted to having a ‘disability’.

This comes after the government recently hit its target of getting a million more disabled people into work.

The company says that 20 per cent of Brits have a hidden or visible disability, which is roughly 13m people. The research also outlines that an overwhelming majority of those who are not fully able, 70 per cent, feel their employer could to more to provide necessary technology for accessibility.

A government spokesperson said: “Everyone should have the same opportunity to progress in the workplace and advances in tech can make a real difference. Over 1 million disabled people have moved into work in the last five years and our Access to Work scheme is helping, with grants of up to £62,900 which can fund support including tech and software.

“We encourage employers to be compassionate and flexible to all of their employees’ specific circumstances, and to sign up to the Disability Confident scheme to create more inclusive and diverse workforces which will improve how they attract, recruit and retain disabled workers.”

“I have dyslexia and dyspraxia” said Steven Woodgate, head of category management, Samsung Electronics UK. They “enable me to provide a different perspective and way of thinking that adds value to my day-to-day role and to the people around me”,

“Physical and neurodiversity should be championed in the workplace and employers need to support this by providing the right tools and technology to allow colleagues with disabilities to thrive, contribute on a level playing field, and to reveal their own individual superpower” said, Woodgate, who is also founder of True Ability, supporting workers with disabilities.

“Technology is only half the story”, he added though. “To embrace openness, we need to evolve and change workplace culture, and promote inclusion to be at the centre of an organisation to empower employees.”