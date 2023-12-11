30 under 30 in hospitality list includes talent from The Ledbury, L’Enclume, Rosewood

The annual 30 under 30 list celebrating young achievers across various sectors of the hospitality industry has been announced. With more than 75 nominations, the winners were carefully selected based on their outstanding achievements, leadership qualities, and the impact they’ve had on the hospitality landscape.

The list, which is compiled by hospitality platform CODE, includes head house keeper at The Athenaeum Hotel & Residencies, Sous Chef at two Michelin starred The Ledbury, Head of Fermentation at SILO, and Head of Mixology at Rosewood London. Both Head Baker and Sous Chef at new opening Mountain are also featured.

CODE Founder Adam Hyman, who was part of the panel of judges, says “Our list shines a spotlight on the amazing young talent in the industry, both in London and across the UK and all the different paths you can follow in hospitality – from finance to housekeeping to pastry. It also showcases what a rewarding career in hospitality is and what you can achieve at such a young age.”

See the full list below:

Abby Lee (29), Owner and head chef, Mambow, London Alice Norman (30), Director and chef, Pinch, Suffolk Alicia Latham (26), Finance manager, KERB, London April Lily Partridge (30), Sous chef, The Ledbury, London Callum Mash (23), General manager, Dorian, London Cameron Malik-Flynn (30), F&B marketing manager, The Standard, London Charlotte Shaw (27), Head housekeeper, The Athenaeum Hotel & Residencies, London Ciaran Brennan (27), Head chef, Osip, Somerset Evan Williams-Box (28), Food and beverage manager, The Fife Arms, Scotland Florence Mae Maglanoc (27), Chief executive office, Maginhawa Group George Williams (30), Head chef, The Bull at Charlbury Georgia Sommerin (24), Chef, Home at Penarth, Wales Harvi Singh (30), Business development manager, Notto, London Hector Henderson (29), Head chef, Rochelle Canteen, London Henny Fox (30), Operations director, KOKO, London Kit McGrath (22), Marketing manager, Season + Taste, Bristol Matthew Jackson (28), Head concierge, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London Ned Burrell (27), Chef and director, Wilding Kitchen & Shop, West Sussex Nikita Pathakji (26), Private chef Panayiota Soutis (29), Head of projects, Gemma Bell & Company, London Patrick McNulty (29), Head chef, Ynyshir, Wales Pierce Aungier (28), Communications manager, Maybourne Hotel Group, London Rebecca Dancer (29) & Joe Beckett (30), Co-founders, Kinsbrook, West Sussex Rose Gabbertas (24), Head pastry chef, St. JOHN Smithfield, London Ryan Walker (23), Head of fermentation and R&D, SILO, London Safiya Robinson (29), Chef and founder, sisterwoman vegan, London Suzi Mahon (27), Head baker, & Ella Williams (22), Sous chef, Mountain, London Tomás Gormley (29), Chef patron, Skua, Edinburgh Valentin Mouillard (30), Head sommelier, L’Enclume, Cumbria Yann Bouvignies (30), Head of mixology, Rosewood London

Ones to watch: