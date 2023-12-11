30 under 30 in hospitality list includes talent from The Ledbury, L’Enclume, Rosewood
The annual 30 under 30 list celebrating young achievers across various sectors of the hospitality industry has been announced. With more than 75 nominations, the winners were carefully selected based on their outstanding achievements, leadership qualities, and the impact they’ve had on the hospitality landscape.
The list, which is compiled by hospitality platform CODE, includes head house keeper at The Athenaeum Hotel & Residencies, Sous Chef at two Michelin starred The Ledbury, Head of Fermentation at SILO, and Head of Mixology at Rosewood London. Both Head Baker and Sous Chef at new opening Mountain are also featured.
CODE Founder Adam Hyman, who was part of the panel of judges, says “Our list shines a spotlight on the amazing young talent in the industry, both in London and across the UK and all the different paths you can follow in hospitality – from finance to housekeeping to pastry. It also showcases what a rewarding career in hospitality is and what you can achieve at such a young age.”
See the full list below:
- Abby Lee (29), Owner and head chef, Mambow, London
- Alice Norman (30), Director and chef, Pinch, Suffolk
- Alicia Latham (26), Finance manager, KERB, London
- April Lily Partridge (30), Sous chef, The Ledbury, London
- Callum Mash (23), General manager, Dorian, London
- Cameron Malik-Flynn (30), F&B marketing manager, The Standard, London
- Charlotte Shaw (27), Head housekeeper, The Athenaeum Hotel & Residencies, London
- Ciaran Brennan (27), Head chef, Osip, Somerset
- Evan Williams-Box (28), Food and beverage manager, The Fife Arms, Scotland
- Florence Mae Maglanoc (27), Chief executive office, Maginhawa Group
- George Williams (30), Head chef, The Bull at Charlbury
- Georgia Sommerin (24), Chef, Home at Penarth, Wales
- Harvi Singh (30), Business development manager, Notto, London
- Hector Henderson (29), Head chef, Rochelle Canteen, London
- Henny Fox (30), Operations director, KOKO, London
- Kit McGrath (22), Marketing manager, Season + Taste, Bristol
- Matthew Jackson (28), Head concierge, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London
- Ned Burrell (27), Chef and director, Wilding Kitchen & Shop, West Sussex
- Nikita Pathakji (26), Private chef
- Panayiota Soutis (29), Head of projects, Gemma Bell & Company, London
- Patrick McNulty (29), Head chef, Ynyshir, Wales
- Pierce Aungier (28), Communications manager, Maybourne Hotel Group, London
- Rebecca Dancer (29) & Joe Beckett (30), Co-founders, Kinsbrook, West Sussex
- Rose Gabbertas (24), Head pastry chef, St. JOHN Smithfield, London
- Ryan Walker (23), Head of fermentation and R&D, SILO, London
- Safiya Robinson (29), Chef and founder, sisterwoman vegan, London
- Suzi Mahon (27), Head baker, & Ella Williams (22), Sous chef, Mountain, London
- Tomás Gormley (29), Chef patron, Skua, Edinburgh
- Valentin Mouillard (30), Head sommelier, L’Enclume, Cumbria
- Yann Bouvignies (30), Head of mixology, Rosewood London
Ones to watch:
- Biba Majumdar-Swift (21), Restaurant manager, Bench, Sheffield
- Irene Hua (29), Head chef, Hainan House, London
- Albin Sunny (27), Director, Little Kochi Restaurant, Wales
- Elliot Hashtroudi (28), Resident chef, 107 Wine Bar & Shop, London
- Jack Fields (29), Chef patron, Restaurant Orme, Manchester