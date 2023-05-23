Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

3 Finance Jobs That Pay Over £100k

Did you know that in London, the average price of a cup of coffee is £2.55? That’s according to research from price comparison website Compare The Market. The study also found that the most expensive place to buy a coffee in London is Selfridges, but the cheapest is at Pret.

It can be an expensive business, going to work. With commuting costs, lunches––and of course, all those coffees––workers returning to the office are finding their pay packets just aren’t going as far as they used to.

That’s compounded, of course, by the cost of living crisis. While costs have come down slightly, The most recent Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) reported that the annual inflation rate was 5.7% in March 2023, unchanged from February.

The CPIH all goods index rose by 12.7% in the 12 months to March 2023.

Remote trumps over office

UK workers have whole-heartedly embraced remote work, according to data from RingCentral. Sixty percent say they would rather work remotely or in a hybrid environment for an extra three years over working in the office full-time for the rest of their career.

But figures from video conferencing platform Zoom would indicate that we are starting to return to the office: By May 2022, close to 1.3 billion unique global visitors visited Zoom.us, down from 1.4 billion visitors in December 2021.

And in the period September 2022 to January 2023, 28% of UK workers reported they were working in a hybrid mode, with just 16% reporting working from home only. That figure is significantly down from the 43.1% reported in April 2020 by the Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data.

A gulf is opening up between workers who want to stay home to do their jobs, and employers who are suffering from “productivity paranoia” where, according to Microsoft, 85% of leaders say hybrid work has made it hard to be confident that employees are getting their work done.

As a result, jobs site Indeed has reported in its Work Wellbeing survey that only a third of UK workers are generally happy in their jobs most of the time. And according to other research from BetterUp, one in three UK workers label themselves as quiet quitters, aka those who do the bare minimum to not get fired.

Creeping levels of worker dissatisfaction, combined with a situation where people have less money in their pockets and are enjoying work less than they used to, are motivating many to look for new jobs.

Top finance jobs

According to a recent salary survey, 70% of financial services operations are currently working on a hybrid model, and it also found that salaries in the sector have increased overall. In-demand jobs include investment management ops and credit operations.

Top paying roles include finance directors, who can earn up to around £130,500 annually. If you’re ready to make a step up to director level, then this Finance Director, LHH BNP & DACH role at Lee Hecht Harrison (Global) in London on a maternity leave basis may appeal.

You’ll oversee all finance, accounting, compliance, group reporting, budgeting, forecasting, business partnering for the cluster to ensure accurate/timely submissions that follow policies. You’ll need 10 or more years’ experience in the accounting/finance field and in leading teams, with your most recent role being in a finance management position.

Heads of regulatory reporting can expect to earn up to £100,250 with chief financial officer – financial services roles garnering around £160,250. And a director or head of compliance is looking at a salary of approximately £147,500.

With compliance roles seeing strong growth, this Senior Compliance Manager – Conduct Risk job at Starling Bank in London is a great opportunity. You will be responsible for designing and implementing policy and processes to embed conduct risk within the 1LOD and take responsibility for designing and building MI to support the early identification of conduct risk.

In FinCrime, a money laundering reporting officer (MLRO) can earn up to £145,500. Amazon Payments UK Limited has an opening for a Deputy MLRO, Risk and Compliance Services job in London. Here, you’ll need to bring significant experience of second line compliance in anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, economic sanctions, and fraud risk management, ideally gained at a financial institution.

