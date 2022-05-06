What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 6th May 2022

Old Lady Signals a Pause to Come

Crypto and Risk Assets Come Under Pressure

USD Remains King; GBP Destroyed

To understand the magnitude of the sell off yesterday here are some facts:

● The Nasdaq suffers its largest one day percentage drop since June 11, 2020

● The DOW suffered its largest one day percentage drop since October 28th, 2020

● Russell 2000 suffered its largest one day percentage drop since June 11, 2020

That quite nicely sums up yesterday. The incredibly short relief rally post the FOMC on Wednesday did not fool the market whatsoever. Tightening financial conditions, high inflation, economic data disappointing is all pointing to risk sentiment staying on the backfoot. We have been saying for a while now that we just can’t see how risk can rally in this environment and nothing has changed for us.

Yesterday it was the turn of the Old Lady to announce their interest rate decision. The fourth hike of 25bps in as many meetings has now taken rates to 1%. We even saw 3 of the 9 members of the MPC vote for a 50bps hike! That is something the MPC has never done. However, the minutes showed two policymakers expressed a view that no further rate hikes were needed. Inflation is forecasted to be above 10% in Q4 with the economy set to contract by 0.25% next year. To summarise – GBP is doomed. You add to the mix the fact local elections in the UK are showing Labour taking key seats and it’s tough to find a reason to own GBP at the moment. We remain short GBP from Wednesday evening but will take profit today before the close.

We have been sounding like such a broken record when it comes to crypto. There is a significant lack of crypto related news, macro economic factors thus will drive markets, path of least resistance feels lower blah blah blah. Well, that all came together quite nicely yesterday. If you needed evidence that crypto is driven by risk markets – well we got it. As equities plunged, so did crypto in what was a very violent and nasty move. Usually you may expect ALTS to have taken the brunt of the pain but to be honest, everything suffered. BTC and ETH were down 10% at a point as were alts like SOL, DOT and ADA. We are approaching some key levels in BTC now and if $34k-$35k doesn’t hold this could get a lot more messy. In other news the LUNA Foundation Guard (LFG) reported it had acquired $1.5bn in BTC to bolster the reserves of Terra. $1bn was done via an OTC swap with $500m worth of BTC bought in addition.

So where to from here? Well markets have come a long way and usually a risk rally is due. But for us any such rally will be a temporary one. Can anyone really point to anything positive at the moment? We struggle and as such we look to sell any rallies in crypto and risk assets to add to current shorts. The trade of the day for us is still short GBP/USD having squared up shorts in crypto, as we respect key support levels in BTC. Remember today is NFP. We are trying to decide what a strong number means for the market. In our humble opinion, a massive number and risk assets knee jerk higher but then may get sold hard as people realise it means the FED can be as hawkish as they like. A soft number may actually provide the market with some much needed respite….

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.