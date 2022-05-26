What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 26th May 2022

Trade the Extremes

Crypto Comes Under Pressure

FED Retains Flexibility

The FOMC minutes came and went and the markets have summed it up quite nicely – nothing new. There were no fresh insights and all markets can’t make headway in either direction. The word we like to use to describe this market is ‘transactional.’ It feels that any trades that are being put on are for a transactional reason and no one is truly putting on a speculative trade or position.

The FOMC minutes intimated flexibility should the trajectory of the data significantly change. They however reaffirmed their stance for consecutive 50bps hikes. The markets unsurprisingly are struggling to take direction from the event.

We are now approaching that time of month where rebalancing flows will start to drive the short term market direction. Considering what equities have done this month we foresee a demand for USD in the FX space so we are looking to buy USD dips with our preferred vehicle being GBP/USD.

Crypto markets are getting hammered. No other way to describe it sadly. Ether, as I type, has taken out short term support at $1900 and is now targeting crucial support at $1700. Having lightened up crypto longs after the Terra debacle we have now bought some ETH at these levels as I expect (read: hope) $1700 will hold. The sell-off in crypto is across the board with AVAX down as much as 15% and SOL down 10%.

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

﻿

﻿

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.