Workplace equality

Rachel Reeves, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee Chair, wrote the Financial Review [...]
International Women’s Day never passes without fevered debate around whether it is really necessary, but this [...]
Only one in five members of construction company boards are women, new research has shown. [...]
PwC is launching a new initiative today called Tech She Can, to get more women into technology-related jobs. The [...]
There are two gender gaps in the technology sector, according to new research by Emolument.com: in pay and in [...]
In my experience, it is the mundane things, such as a workpass or corporate headshot, that transgender employees [...]
A number of City firms have made the cut in equality charity Stonewall's latest ranking of the top 100 LGBT-inclusive [...]
Female MPs have lined up to slam the Presidents' Club for hosting a "slimeball" charity dinner, as the Charity [...]
Young women are facing an even bigger pay gap than their predecessors, a leading campaign group has warned. [...]
Euromoney Institutional Investor announced the appointment of two non-executive directors this morning, shedding [...]
Accountancy firm PwC has revealed its pay and bonus gaps for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees [...]
With this year’s theme "Love Happens Here" apparent everywhere, the two-week long London Pride festival has [...]
HSBC, Tesco and the Bank of England have teamed up to back new plans for promoting diversity across British business. [...]
Over half of all UK SMEs, representing over three million firms in the UK with under 250 employees, claim to have [...]
Does material inequality matter? To ask such a question risks incredulous gasps from those whose daily diet of [...]
