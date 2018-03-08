Workplace equality

Reeves pens letter for pay parity in writing

Rachel Reeves, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee Chair, wrote the Financial Review [...]

8 March 2018
The City has reason to be cheerful this International Women's Day

International Women’s Day never passes without fevered debate around whether it is really necessary, but this [...]

8 March 2018
Just one fifth of board members at construction companies are women

Only one in five members of construction company boards are women, new research has shown. [...]

5 March 2018
PwC unites with 17 companies to create a "pipeline" for women in tech

PwC is launching a new initiative today called Tech She Can, to get more women into technology-related jobs. The [...]

26 February 2018
Revealed: The tech jobs with the smallest gender pay gap

There are two gender gaps in the technology sector, according to new research by Emolument.com: in pay and in [...]

16 February 2018
Flying the flag for transgender inclusion

In my experience, it is the mundane things, such as a workpass or corporate headshot, that transgender employees [...]

7 February 2018
Ranked: Stonewall reveals Britain's best employers for trans inclusion

A number of City firms have made the cut in equality charity Stonewall's latest ranking of the top 100 LGBT-inclusive [...]

31 January 2018
MPs line up to condemn "slimeball" Presidents Club charity event

Female MPs have lined up to slam the Presidents' Club for hosting a "slimeball" charity dinner, as the Charity [...]

24 January 2018
The pay gap is getting bigger according to this campaign group

Young women are facing an even bigger pay gap than their predecessors, a leading campaign group has warned. [...]

10 November 2017
Euromoney sheds "all-male board" status with new appointements

Euromoney Institutional Investor announced the appointment of two non-executive directors this morning, shedding [...]

10 November 2017
PwC releases ethnic minority pay gap figures in a bid to broaden diversity

Accountancy firm PwC has revealed its pay and bonus gaps for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees [...]

18 September 2017
Embracing the full spectrum of London’s workforce

With this year’s theme "Love Happens Here" apparent everywhere, the two-week long London Pride festival has [...]

7 July 2017
HSBC, Tesco and the Bank of England team up in business diversity drive

HSBC, Tesco and the Bank of England have teamed up to back new plans for promoting diversity across British business.  [...]

30 June 2017
Are London companies leading the way on diversity?

Over half of all UK SMEs, representing over three million firms in the UK with under 250 employees, claim to have [...]

14 June 2017
The Left is wrong: People care about fairness more than inequality

Does material inequality matter? To ask such a question risks incredulous gasps from those whose daily diet of [...]

11 April 2017
