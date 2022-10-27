Young workers see class background as barrier to career success

London

Young workers from lower socio-economic backgrounds continue to see class as a barrier to success, according to new research from accounting firm BDO.

A third of young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds believe a lack of networks in their chosen fields could have a negative effect on their careers, BDO’s poll of 1,000 workers shows.

“These findings reveal a stark reality that many young people still feel that factors linking to their upbringing and socio-economic background are having an impact on their long-term career prospects,” BDO partner Sarah Hillary said.

Almost a third (31 per cent) believe they are likely to be less successful in applying for jobs if the employer or hiring manager comes from a different background, the BDO survey shows.

A similar proportion (30 per cent) of those from lower socio-economic backgrounds said they believed differences in background could act as a barrier to career progression.

The survey raises concerns the various initiatives pursued by major businesses, to boost diversity and limit nepotism in hiring processes, are failing to tackle the barriers those from lower socio-economic backgrounds face.

“Clearly, there is still work to be done in this area and the importance of role models across all levels of a business should not be underestimated,” Hillary said.

Those from lower socio-economic backgrounds (53 per cent) were also more likely to prioritise salary compared to those from other backgrounds (47 per cent), the BDO study revealed.