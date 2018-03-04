Sir Philip Green

End of an era? Green calls for a truce with veteran MP Frank Field

Sir Philip Green has published his response to a letter from veteran MP Frank Field, saying there is "no truth [...]

4 March 2018
Shares
9
Views
237
Retail boss Sir Philip Green refuses to be drawn on reports of Arcadia sale

Billionaire retail boss Sir Philip Green today refused to be drawn on suggestions that he is plotting a sale of [...]

25 February 2018
Views
613
Editor's Notes: MPs should summon the hedgies to understand Carillion

In their quest to find out what happened to doomed outsourcing giant Carillion, MPs are asking the right questions [...]

23 February 2018
Views
513
Green questioned on his retail empire, but he denies sale is taking place

Sir Philip Green has been asked to get the all-clear from the pensions watchdog before selling his retail empire, [...]

19 February 2018
Views
299
Exclusive: Frank Field hopes to lock horns with Green over Arcadia sale

One of Westminster's most dogged MPs is hoping to lock horns once again with retail tycoon Sir Philip Green following [...]

19 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,126
The man who set up doomed sale of BHS scrutinised on possible Ponzi scheme

The man who set up Sir Philip Green's doomed sale of BHS is under scrutiny for his involvement in a suspected [...]

4 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
984
BHS creditors get a dividend – but it's a fraction of what they're owed

BHS' unsecured creditors are set for a £36m interim payout against debts over £1bn, according to reports. [...]

28 January 2018
Shares
11
Views
193
Pension power: Sir Philip Green didn't swear at me, says lifeboat head

In his many meetings with Sir Philip Green, the head of restructuring and insolvency at the UK’s pension lifeboat [...]

13 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
572
Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group cuts jobs to streamline the business

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is cutting jobs at its head office to streamline the business. [...]

1 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,775
Revealed: How Tata Steel wriggled out of £125m pension promise

Tata Steel wriggled out of promises to stump up at least £125m in cash as part of its deal to jettison British [...]

18 October 2017
Shares
55
Views
2,748
Arcadia reshuffle sees Topshop and Topman creative directors replaced

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group today announced the departure of the two creative directors for its Topshop [...]

16 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
425
Sir Philip Green pinches Burberry's Paul Price to be new boss of Topshop

Sir Philip Green has appointed Paul Price, Burberry's merchandising officer, as the new boss of his fashion chain [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
7
Views
397
You're hired: Karren Brady appointed as chair of Philip Green retail empire

Sir Philip Green has appointed well-known businesswoman Karren Brady to chair the parent company of his Arcadia [...]

17 July 2017
Shares
48
Views
1,049
Green sold BHS to avoid pension liability, regulator claims

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) believes BHS tycoon Sir Philip Green took a close interest in the retailer’s pension [...]

28 June 2017
Shares
17
Views
706
Grab the popcorn: Probe into Sir Philip Green and BHS is out in weeks

The pensions watchdog is set to publish the details of its probe into the collapse of BHS within weeks, City [...]

13 June 2017
Shares
5
Views
348

Content tagged with "Sir Philip Green"