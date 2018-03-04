Sir Philip Green has published his response to a letter from veteran MP Frank Field, saying there is "no truth [...]
Billionaire retail boss Sir Philip Green today refused to be drawn on suggestions that he is plotting a sale of [...]
In their quest to find out what happened to doomed outsourcing giant Carillion, MPs are asking the right questions [...]
Sir Philip Green has been asked to get the all-clear from the pensions watchdog before selling his retail empire, [...]
One of Westminster's most dogged MPs is hoping to lock horns once again with retail tycoon Sir Philip Green following [...]
The man who set up Sir Philip Green's doomed sale of BHS is under scrutiny for his involvement in a suspected [...]
BHS' unsecured creditors are set for a £36m interim payout against debts over £1bn, according to reports. [...]
In his many meetings with Sir Philip Green, the head of restructuring and insolvency at the UK’s pension lifeboat [...]
Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is cutting jobs at its head office to streamline the business. [...]
Tata Steel wriggled out of promises to stump up at least £125m in cash as part of its deal to jettison British [...]
Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group today announced the departure of the two creative directors for its Topshop [...]
Sir Philip Green has appointed Paul Price, Burberry's merchandising officer, as the new boss of his fashion chain [...]
Sir Philip Green has appointed well-known businesswoman Karren Brady to chair the parent company of his Arcadia [...]
The Pensions Regulator (TPR) believes BHS tycoon Sir Philip Green took a close interest in the retailer’s pension [...]
The pensions watchdog is set to publish the details of its probe into the collapse of BHS within weeks, City [...]
