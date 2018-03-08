Weighed down by almost £3bn of debt, the AA could be crippled by a credit downgrade of just one notch, analysts [...]
The cultures of the largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote [...]
The European Commission is expected to announce two new updates to its Capital Markets Union (CMU) plan over the [...]
Logistics firm Downton, which counts clients such as AB InBev, Dyson, and Fever Tree on its books, has sold today [...]
Jigsaw24, the UK's "largest Apple reseller" according to the company, has raked in a return of 3.1 times money [...]
The UK's largest generator of electricity from landfill gas, Infinis, is set to get a £125m boost to help fund [...]
A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]
The 300-strong UK pub group Hawthorn Leisure is up for sale, according to industry sources, as its private equity [...]
A Scottish brewing tycoon has snapped up £140m of Interserve's bank debt in a bid to save the troubled outsourcer. [...]
Guy Hands, one of the UK's most well-known buyout firm bosses, is set to make a £1bn swoop for Network Rail's [...]
Electronics firm Laird today agreed a £1bn takeover by private equity house Advent International. [...]
Payroll and accountancy software business Iris is set to be sold in an auction which could rake in more than [...]
Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the second biggest independent forecourt operator in the UK, has today snapped up larger [...]
Financial markets consultancy Catalyst has scooped up rival Knadel, marking the first deal in a string aimed [...]
Aston Martin, the iconic luxury car manufacturer which was made famous by fictional spy James Bond, has said it [...]
