City raises concerns a credit downgrade could be "terminal" for the AA

Weighed down by almost £3bn of debt, the AA could be crippled by a credit downgrade of just one notch, analysts [...]

8 March 2018
Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital

The cultures of the largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote [...]

8 March 2018
EU to announce new plans to further integrate markets this week

The European Commission is expected to announce two new updates to its Capital Markets Union (CMU) plan over the [...]

7 March 2018
Fever Tree delivery firm Downton snapped up by private equity in £75m deal

Logistics firm Downton, which counts clients such as AB InBev, Dyson, and Fever Tree on its books, has sold today [...]

7 March 2018
UK's "largest Apple reseller" Jigsaw24 sold for three-times money invested

Jigsaw24, the UK's "largest Apple reseller" according to the company, has raked in a return of 3.1 times money [...]

5 March 2018
3i boosts stake in UK's largest landfill-to-electricity business by £125m

The UK's largest generator of electricity from landfill gas, Infinis, is set to get a £125m boost to help fund [...]

5 March 2018
Private equity could soon see its tech M&A bubble burst, warns report

A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]

5 March 2018
Pub group Hawthorn Leisure attracting interest from peers in £130m sale

The 300-strong UK pub group Hawthorn Leisure is up for sale, according to industry sources, as its private equity [...]

4 March 2018
Interserve rescue plans boosted by white knight's £140m debt trade

A Scottish brewing tycoon has snapped up £140m of Interserve's bank debt in a bid to save the troubled outsourcer. [...]

4 March 2018
Guy Hands set to battle with buyout behemoths for Network Rail properties

Guy Hands, one of the UK's most well-known buyout firm bosses, is set to make a £1bn swoop for Network Rail's [...]

1 March 2018
Laird shares rocket 75 per cent – and this is why

Electronics firm Laird today agreed a £1bn takeover by private equity house Advent International. [...]

1 March 2018
GP software supplier Iris could fetch more than £1bn in auction

Payroll and accountancy software business Iris is set to be sold in an auction which could rake in more than [...]

27 February 2018
Forecourt frenzy: UK's largest petrol station operator bought for £1.2bn

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the second biggest independent forecourt operator in the UK, has today snapped up larger [...]

27 February 2018
JP Morgan consultant Catalyst grabs rival in play to double revenue

Financial markets consultancy Catalyst has scooped up rival Knadel, marking the first deal in a string aimed [...]

27 February 2018
Aston Martin, the manufacturer of James Bond's cars, could list in London

Aston Martin, the iconic luxury car manufacturer which was made famous by fictional spy James Bond, has said it [...]

26 February 2018
