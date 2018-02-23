You can draw a lot of similarities between the school playground and business dynamics. [...]
The Earls Court headquarters of the Metropolitan Police's terrorism unit is close to being sold to the Mayor's [...]
A Japanese banking giant has given a vote of confidence to the capital by signing for a vast new office space [...]
The sales of two of London's most iconic skyscrapers pushed overseas investors' interests in central London offices [...]
Westminster City Council has rolled out a new planning policy in a bid to safeguard office space, after noting [...]
Sales in commercial property are tipped to exceed £50bn for the sixth year running this year. [...]
Businesses continued to flock to the capital in last month, leasing a staggering 1m sq ft of new office space, [...]
Shifts in the way people work is driving the rise of flexible office spaces, and London is leading the charge, [...]
The Shard is finally fully let, five years after it launched, after Warwick Business School expanded its London [...]
Businesses around the world could save a total of $1.5 trillion (£1.11 trillion) in reduced office costs by using [...]
Swiss asset manager GAM is in talks over a deal to rent 40,000 sq ft of office space in the City of London, more [...]
Amazon has opened the doors to a three-years in the making shiny new headquarters in a trendy new development [...]
Rents for London offices are expected to fall over the next year, experts have warned, despite an overall recovery [...]
Property price growth across the capital may be screeching to a halt, but London's skyscrapers are still among [...]
Shoreditch is out as the hotspot for tech startups, while the popularity of a reinvented King's Cross is on the [...]
