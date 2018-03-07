Security barrier maker Hill & Smith rose to the top of the FTSE 250 this morning after it revealed annual [...]
Home secretary Amber Rudd will this morning chair an emergency Cobra committee over the suspected assassination [...]
The Counter Terrorism Policing network has been brought in to investigate the "unusual circumstances" in which [...]
Theresa May will today warn EU leaders public safety will be put at risk if they let political ideology stand [...]
The UK government has created its own artificial intelligence tool to help identify extremist content online in [...]
Pool Re, the government-backed terrorism insurance lifeboat, today warned 2018 "may herald a far more complex [...]
The Prime Minister will use her speech in Davos to urge investors to use their influence over tech firms, in yet [...]
After the adversarial rhetoric of the last few months, the agreement on Friday for a Christmas ceasefire between [...]
An explosion near a bus terminal in Manhattan "was terror-related", New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has said. [...]
Boris Johnson will today argue that British foreign policy is "not the problem, it is part of the solution" when [...]
Facebook has revealed more about how it is now using artificial intelligence to remove terror related content [...]
The government has been slammed for continuing to drag its heels over helping businesses to protect themselves [...]
At least eight people were killed and 11 injured after a vehicle drove down a bike path in Manhattan. [...]
The government is looking for startups which can help it detect threats more quickly and more cheaply at airports. [...]
The head of the MI5 has warned that the UK is facing its biggest challenge yet as terrorism continues to evolve. [...]
