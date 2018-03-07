Terrorism

Security barrier firm Hill & Smith rises as terrorism threat drives demand

Security barrier maker Hill & Smith rose to the top of the FTSE 250 this morning after it revealed annual [...]

7 March 2018
Cobra meeting today over poisoning of Russian double agent

Home secretary Amber Rudd will this morning chair an emergency Cobra committee over the suspected assassination [...]

7 March 2018
Counter terrorism police called in to deal with Skripal case

The Counter Terrorism Policing network has been brought in to investigate the "unusual circumstances" in which [...]

6 March 2018
May warns EU leaders: Sticking to doctrine threatens public security

Theresa May will today warn EU leaders public safety will be put at risk if they let political ideology stand [...]

17 February 2018
The government has created its own AI tech to spot extremist content online

The UK government has created its own artificial intelligence tool to help identify extremist content online in [...]

13 February 2018
Terrorists present UK with "far more complex and dangerous" threat in 2018

Pool Re, the government-backed terrorism insurance lifeboat, today warned 2018 "may herald a far more complex [...]

5 February 2018
May to Davos: No one wants to be known as first choice app for paedophiles

The Prime Minister will use her speech in Davos to urge investors to use their influence over tech firms, in yet [...]

24 January 2018
Security is as critical as trade in the next stage of Brexit talks

After the adversarial rhetoric of the last few months, the agreement on Friday for a Christmas ceasefire between [...]

18 December 2017
Manhattan explosion was "terror-related incident", says New York mayor

An explosion near a bus terminal in Manhattan "was terror-related", New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has said.  [...]

11 December 2017
Johnson: Terrorism not the result of British "folly" in Middle East

Boris Johnson will today argue that British foreign policy is "not the problem, it is part of the solution" when [...]

7 December 2017
Facebook's now using AI to remove terror content

Facebook has revealed more about how it is now using artificial intelligence to remove terror related content [...]

29 November 2017
Tories slammed for continued inaction over flawed terror insurance

The government has been slammed for continuing to drag its heels over helping businesses to protect themselves [...]

9 November 2017
At least eight killed by a vehicle in Manhattan terror attack

At least eight people were killed and 11 injured after a vehicle drove down a bike path in Manhattan. [...]

31 October 2017
This £3m fund wants startups which can spot airport security threats

The government is looking for startups which can help it detect threats more quickly and more cheaply at airports. [...]

20 October 2017
MI5 chief: UK facing "more threat, coming at us more quickly"

The head of the MI5 has warned that the UK is facing its biggest challenge yet as terrorism continues to evolve. [...]

18 October 2017
