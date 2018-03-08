Every International Women’s Day, there is a strong focus on systemic gender inequality, and the need to reduce [...]
Carillion investors were left "frustrated" by KPMG audit sign-offs, MPs were told today. [...]
Anglo American boss Mark Cutifani's pay package soared to £6.7m last year, the most the mining firm's chief [...]
Pimlico Plumbers' founder Charlie Mullins has bagged a £3.75m dividend after his firm's annual turnover shot [...]
Executive pay should face tougher new rules in the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) proposed revisions to [...]
The £17bn Church Investors Group (CIG) has turned the focus on gender equality outside of its own institutions [...]
One in five of Britain's biggest companies face "significant shareholder dissent" at upcoming AGMs this spring, [...]
The government could crack down on share buybacks, as it has hired researchers to determine whether they are being [...]
Two of the Commons' most powerful committees have ordered former Carillion directors - including ex-chairman Philip [...]
As business leaders face fire on everything from executive pay to labour standards and tax avoidance, the temptation [...]
Business leaders have enjoyed a surprise turnaround in public trust, according to a prominent survey of Britons’ [...]
The boss of JP Morgan Chase has received a $29.5m (£21.2m) pay package for 2017, up more than five per cent from [...]
Pressure is growing on the government to look at the executive pay at failed construction and outsourcer Carillion. [...]
Keen FTSE watchers could have been forgiven for thinking Persimmon had reported bad news yesterday. [...]
This year has been punctuated by shareholder rebellions in businesses from WPP to Persimmon to the boardroom [...]
