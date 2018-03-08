Executive pay

Mind the pay gap: Companies must commit to doing the right thing

Every International Women’s Day, there is a strong focus on systemic gender inequality, and the need to reduce [...]

8 March 2018
Carillion investors vent KPMG anger – accounts "were not a good guide"

Carillion investors were left "frustrated" by KPMG audit sign-offs, MPs were told today. [...]

7 March 2018
Anglo American's Mark Cutifani bags his biggest payday

Anglo American boss Mark Cutifani's pay package soared to £6.7m last year, the most the mining firm's chief [...]

5 March 2018
Charlie Mullins bags a £3.75m dividend as sales at Pimlico Plumbers jump

Pimlico Plumbers' founder Charlie Mullins has bagged a £3.75m dividend after his firm's annual turnover shot [...]

4 March 2018
Business group calls on watchdog to take tougher stance on executive pay

Executive pay should face tougher new rules in the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) proposed revisions to [...]

27 February 2018
UK church investment group warns it will be tougher on equality

The £17bn Church Investors Group (CIG) has turned the focus on gender equality outside of its own institutions [...]

7 February 2018
One in five UK firms face shareholder revolts this spring

One in five of Britain's biggest companies face "significant shareholder dissent" at upcoming AGMs this spring, [...]

29 January 2018
Government investigates whether share buybacks are used to inflate CEO pay

The government could crack down on share buybacks, as it has hired researchers to determine whether they are being [...]

28 January 2018
MPs haul Carillion directors in for grilling over firm's collapse

Two of the Commons' most powerful committees have ordered former Carillion directors - including ex-chairman Philip [...]

24 January 2018
The narrative is shifting – it’s now time to rekindle trust in business

As business leaders face fire on everything from executive pay to labour standards and tax avoidance, the temptation [...]

22 January 2018
Trust in business bosses jumps as social media become the biggest bogeymen

Business leaders have enjoyed a surprise turnaround in public trust, according to a prominent survey of Britons’ [...]

22 January 2018
JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon receives a record pay package of $29.5m

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has received a $29.5m (£21.2m) pay package for 2017, up more than five per cent from [...]

19 January 2018
Pressure grows on government to investigate Carillion executive pay

Pressure is growing on the government to look at the executive pay at failed construction and outsourcer Carillion.  [...]

16 January 2018
£100m might seem astronomical, but bonuses are the best motivators we have

Keen FTSE watchers could have been forgiven for thinking Persimmon had reported bad news yesterday. [...]

10 January 2018
Investors publish FTSE naughty list of firms with the angriest shareholders

This year has been punctuated by shareholder rebellions in businesses from WPP to Persimmon to the boardroom [...]

19 December 2017
