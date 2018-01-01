Tennis

Great Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015

World Cup of Tennis in line to replace Davis Cup next year
Frank Dalleres
Nadal confirms intention to join Murray at Queen's Club
Ross McLean
Newcomer Norrie shines as Britain lose Davis Cup tie
Frank Dalleres
Roger Federer wins 20th grand slam title at Australian Open

Frank Dalleres
Federer buoyed by emergence of Britain's Edmund

Ross McLean
Edmund stuns Dimitrov to reach Australian Open semis

Ross McLean
Injury fears for Djokovic after shock Australian Open exit
Ross McLean
Edmund eyes Dimitrov scalp in first grand slam quarter-final
Frank Dalleres
Britain's Konta insists shock defeat is 'no catastrophe'

Frank Dalleres
Kyle Edmund impresses as Australian Open path clears

Frank Dalleres
Australian Open heatwave forecast no sweat for Jo Konta

Frank Dalleres
Djokovic dismisses reports he argued for player's union and boycott

Joe Hall
Danger lurks in Australian Open draw for Britain's Jo Konta
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres