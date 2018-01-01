Football

Kane suffered his injury following a collision with former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic

Kane injury mars Tottenham's perfect riposte to Euro exit
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Wenger expresses concern over Emirates Stadium empty seats
Ross McLean
Ross McLean

Concern for Spurs and England as Kane forced off with injury
Ross McLean
Ross McLean

Brooking warns of West Ham relegation if toxic scenes return

Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Fitness and form could force Southgate to consider England wildcards

Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Wenger: We're off the canvas and ready to knockout Milan

Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Betting: Spoils to be shared as Man United host Liverpool
Ben Cleminson
Ben Cleminson

Pochettino: Spurs' dominance of Juventus makes me proud despite defeat
Joe Hall
Joe Hall

Guardiola blasts Manchester City's second-half complacency

Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Wenger tells Arsenal players to remember how good they are

Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Klopp revels in Reds reaching Champions League quarters

Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Pochettino: Tottenham have earned European elite's respect
Joe Hall
Joe Hall

Football: Most viewed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal's second goal against Watford

Wenger expresses concern over Emirates Stadium empty seats
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

No wonder Poch is relaxed: Spurs have proved they belong in Europe's elite
Joe Hall
Joe Hall

Brooking warns of West Ham relegation if toxic scenes return
Ross McLean
Ross McLean

Betting: Spoils to be shared as Man United host Liverpool

Ben Cleminson
Ben Cleminson | Contributor

Fitness and form could force Southgate to consider England wildcards

Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Wenger: We're off the canvas and ready to knockout Milan

Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Kane injury mars Tottenham's perfect riposte to Euro exit

Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff