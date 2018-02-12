Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom is the latest to have received a death threat from a group purporting to [...]
Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has appointed former Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney as his chief of staff. [...]
Conservative Zac Goldsmith has won back the seat for Richmond Park he lost to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney only [...]
Both bookmakers and pollsters are forecasting a victory for Theresa May's Conservatives in tomorrow's General [...]
It's a cliche when politicians label elections ‘the most important ever’, but I can’t think of a more [...]
A multimillionaire City asset manager is offering to bankroll bids to oust almost 140 pro-EU MPs. [...]
Former MP and London mayor candidate Zac Goldsmith has been selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond [...]
Zac Goldsmith is understood to be considering a return to politics with a bid to win back his former parliamentary [...]
Former business minister Sir Vince Cable has announced that he will bid to return to parliament in the General [...]
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of taking her party's support from the business [...]
Former MP Zac Goldsmith isn’t going to let his eviction from the House of Commons keep him out of the fight [...]
Labour's only hope of power may be to form a coalition with the likes of the Scottish National Party, a leading [...]
What sticks out about 2016 for you? [...]
Lib Dem candidate Sarah Olney has won the Richmond Park by-election. [...]
In a shock result overnight Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney has defeated Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith [...]
