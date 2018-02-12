Zac Goldsmith

Andrea Leadsom latest to be targeted with death threat letter

Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom is the latest to have received a death threat from a group purporting to [...]

12 February 2018
Lib Dem leader Vince Cable appoints ex-MP Sarah Olney as chief of staff

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has appointed former Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney as his chief of staff. [...]

9 September 2017
Zac's back: Conservatives take back Richmond Park as Zac Goldsmith returns

Conservative Zac Goldsmith has won back the seat for Richmond Park he lost to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney only [...]

9 June 2017
Election Battlegrounds - Five London seats to watch out for overnight

Both bookmakers and pollsters are forecasting a victory for Theresa May's Conservatives in tomorrow's General [...]

7 June 2017
Zac Goldsmith: Why the time is right for a political comeback

It's a cliche when politicians label elections ‘the most important ever’, but I can’t think of a more [...]

29 May 2017
City asset manager offers to bankroll Eurosceptic bids for parliament

A multimillionaire City asset manager is offering to bankroll bids to oust almost 140 pro-EU MPs. [...]

14 May 2017
Zac's back: Tories pick Goldsmith to pinch Richmond back from the Lib Dems

Former MP and London mayor candidate Zac Goldsmith has been selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond [...]

26 April 2017
Former Tory MP Zac Goldsmith set to mount comeback attempt

Zac Goldsmith is understood to be considering a return to politics with a bid to win back his former parliamentary [...]

24 April 2017
Ex-Lib Dem minister Vince Cable seeks parliamentary return

Former business minister Sir Vince Cable has announced that he will bid to return to parliament in the General [...]

18 April 2017
Theresa May is taking business support for granted says Tim Farron

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of taking her party's support from the business [...]

19 March 2017
Zac Goldsmith is still fighting the expansion of Heathrow

Former MP Zac Goldsmith isn’t going to let his eviction from the House of Commons keep him out of the fight [...]

19 January 2017
Corbyn's only hope of power may be an SNP coalition, Labour group says

Labour's only hope of power may be to form a coalition with the likes of the Scottish National Party, a leading [...]

3 January 2017
The year on Facebook: What did we discuss online in 2016?

What sticks out about 2016 for you? [...]

8 December 2016
Richmond Park by-election result: Goldsmith ousted in shock Lib Dem victory

Lib Dem candidate Sarah Olney has won the Richmond Park by-election. [...]

2 December 2016
Richmond Park by-election: Shock win for Lib Dem Sarah Olney as Zac sacked

In a shock result overnight Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney has defeated Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith [...]

2 December 2016
