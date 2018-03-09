Steve Rowe

No end in sight for high street's woes

No end in sight for high street's woes

The UK high street was dealt another blow yesterday as one of the country’s biggest household names posted a [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
2,151
M&S chief says turnaround plan will take time

M&S chief says turnaround plan will take time

Marks and Spencer’s chief executive has characterised his turnaround plan as a marathon in which the company [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
623
Marks and Spencer's troubles reflect high street struggles

Marks and Spencer's troubles reflect high street struggles

The results are finally in, and what was suspected is now certain: Christmas was better than it has been for a [...]

12 January 2018
Views
984
M&S sales slump could've been worse after "better" Christmas saves the day

M&S sales slump could've been worse after "better" Christmas saves the day

Food and clothing sales at Marks & Spencer fell in the final three months of 2017, the firm announced this [...]

11 January 2018
Views
607
Marks and Spencer pinches Dixon Carphone's finance chief

Marks and Spencer pinches Dixon Carphone's finance chief

Marks and Spencer has pinched Dixons Carphone's finance director as it bids to revive its sales. [...]

10 January 2018
Views
263
Rowe must make M&S tills jingle all the way

Rowe must make M&S tills jingle all the way

Marks and Spencer started this week on a cheery note with the launch of its Christmas advert ­– but the festive [...]

9 November 2017
Views
519
M&S shares up as Steve Rowe pushes ahead with transformation

M&S shares up as Steve Rowe pushes ahead with transformation

Marks and Spencer Group's profits fell in the first half, as the retailer faced additional headwinds in its food [...]

8 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,189
M&S to unveil profit drop as Steve Rowe ploughs on with turnaround effort

M&S to unveil profit drop as Steve Rowe ploughs on with turnaround effort

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is expected to reveal a fall in profits this week as the retailer moves forward [...]

5 November 2017
Views
432
M&S could close even more stores

M&S could close even more stores

The arrival of new chairman Archie Norman could herald more stores closures for Marks & Spencer. [...]

4 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
1,728
M&S boss must get his ducks in a Rowe

M&S boss must get his ducks in a Rowe

When Marks & Spencer announced Marc Bolland was leaving last year, the City breathed a sigh of relief. [...]

12 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
527
Is Marks and Spencer's clothing department finally back in fashion?

Is Marks and Spencer's clothing department finally back in fashion?

Rapidly declining sales in Marks and Spencer’s clothing department could be about to slow, as the retailer gears [...]

9 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
738
City analysts react to the profit plunge at Marks and Spencer

City analysts react to the profit plunge at Marks and Spencer

Retail giant M&S had its full-year results out this morning, with pre-tax profits taking quite a tumble. [...]

24 May 2017
Shares
8
Views
626
Marks & Spencer reports 63.5 per cent slump in pre-tax profits

Marks & Spencer reports 63.5 per cent slump in pre-tax profits

M&S profits took a tumble for the year to 1 April, reporting profit before tax down 63.5 per cent, as the [...]

24 May 2017
Shares
15
Views
1,121
Pressures mount for M&S CEO Rowe

Pressures mount for M&S CEO Rowe

THIS Wednesday’s full year results from Marks & Spencer will be a milestone for CEO Steve Rowe as they cover [...]

23 May 2017
Shares
18
Views
475
M&S appoints Halfords' chief to take on embattled clothing arm

M&S appoints Halfords' chief to take on embattled clothing arm

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has poached Halfords chief executive Jill McDonald to head up its embattled clothing [...]

3 May 2017
Views
230
Middle-class nirvana: M&S and Ocado could explore plan for new tie-up

Middle-class nirvana: M&S and Ocado could explore plan for new tie-up

Marks and Spencer is exploring a tie-up with delivery company Ocado in what would be a long-delayed move into [...]

30 April 2017
Shares
14
Views
2,038
It's finally happening: M&S to trial an online food delivery service

It's finally happening: M&S to trial an online food delivery service

Marks & Spencer is planning to trial an online food delivery service later this year, after admitting it can't [...]

28 April 2017
Shares
19
Views
804
Marks & Spencer is opening 36 new UK stores

Marks & Spencer is opening 36 new UK stores

Marks and Spencer has said it is opening 36 new stores in the UK, creating 1,400 jobs. [...]

20 April 2017
Shares
19
Views
785
Why the UK is falling out of love with fashion

Why the UK is falling out of love with fashion

In 2016, Britons were focused less on fashion, and more on enjoying themselves. We ate out and drank more, but [...]

24 January 2017
Shares
24
Views
1,566
M&S investors welcome long-awaited improvement in clothing sales

M&S investors welcome long-awaited improvement in clothing sales

Marks & Spencer has revealed a long-awaited improvement in its clothing arm during the 13 weeks to 31 December, [...]

12 January 2017
Shares
4
Views
487
All eyes on M&S clothing as the retailer unveils its latest results

All eyes on M&S clothing as the retailer unveils its latest results

Marks & Spencer's beleaguered clothing division could finally be on the up, with sales growth expected by [...]

8 January 2017
Shares
7
Views
282
M&S chairman Robert Swannell is leaving

M&S chairman Robert Swannell is leaving

Marks and Spencer's chairman Robert Swannell is retiring in 2017, the company announced this morning. [...]

13 December 2016
Views
510
M&S' Christmas advert is one for the ladies as Mrs M&S becomes Mrs Claus

M&S' Christmas advert is one for the ladies as Mrs M&S becomes Mrs Claus

First there was Mrs M&S, the woman few aspire to be. Now there is Mrs Claus, the woman M&S think many [...]

11 November 2016
Shares
7
Views
2,103
Retail experts blast M&S recovery plans and warn "seismic change" is needed

Retail experts blast M&S recovery plans and warn "seismic change" is needed

Retail experts have blasted Marks & Spencer's plans for a turnaround - even taking a swipe at the firm's recent [...]

8 November 2016
Shares
41
Views
416
M&S boss Steve Rowe refuses to rule out price rises due to drop in pound

M&S boss Steve Rowe refuses to rule out price rises due to drop in pound

Marks & Spencer will consult with 2,100 staff in its international stores as it seeks to close 53 unprofitable [...]

8 November 2016
Views
1,197
M&S profits plunge 88 per cent as it unveils plans to close 60 stores

M&S profits plunge 88 per cent as it unveils plans to close 60 stores

Marks & Spencer has unveiled plummeting profits for the 26 weeks to 1 October, once again blaming its struggling [...]

8 November 2016
Shares
87
Views
3,439
M&S braced for profits to tumble in upcoming results

M&S braced for profits to tumble in upcoming results

Marks & Spencer is braced to unveil tumbling profits in its interim results on Tuesday. [...]

6 November 2016
Views
381
Marks & Spencer to close dozens of stores

Marks & Spencer to close dozens of stores

Marks & Spencer will be closing dozens of UK stores and will cut its clothing offer in others, it's been claimed. [...]

4 November 2016
Shares
57
Views
2,851
M&S retail boss wrote to George Osborne to defend benefit cuts for staff

M&S retail boss wrote to George Osborne to defend benefit cuts for staff

M&S management wrote to former chancellor George Osborne this summer as the business was under siege for [...]

4 November 2016
Shares
5
Views
745
M&S' Brexit: Retailer to close its Paris flagship store

M&S' Brexit: Retailer to close its Paris flagship store

Marks and Spencer is planning to shut its flagship store in Paris, according to reports. [...]

26 October 2016
Shares
20
Views
2,007

Content tagged with "Steve Rowe"