John McDonnell

John McDonnell says he will no longer appear on Russia Today

John McDonnell says he will no longer appear on Russia Today

Labour's John McDonnell has said he will no longer appear on Russia's state media network. [...]

11 March 2018
Shares
35
Views
414
What to expect from next week's Spring Statement

What to expect from next week's Spring Statement

The chancellor will next week deliver his new, understated Spring Statement - and although it is not expected [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
994
McDonnell slams chancellor for "showing his hand" over City priorities

McDonnell slams chancellor for "showing his hand" over City priorities

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has slammed his government counterpart for "showing his hand" over priorities [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
145
McDonnell insists UK can stay in EU customs union and sign new trade deals

McDonnell insists UK can stay in EU customs union and sign new trade deals

John McDonnell insisted this morning that the UK can negotiate new trade deals whilst remaining in a customs union [...]

4 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,684
Liz Truss is the free market champion the Tories have been waiting for

Liz Truss is the free market champion the Tories have been waiting for

Liz Truss does not have a reputation for political brilliance. [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
23
Views
874
Labour explains how British Rail will deliver train journey “efficiencies”

Labour explains how British Rail will deliver train journey “efficiencies”

Labour has set out its vision for the renationalisation Britain’s railways – a strategy bringing “efficiencies” [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
12
Views
630
Bank on a new jockey being in the Lloyds saddle next year

Bank on a new jockey being in the Lloyds saddle next year

If Bill Murray had played a banker rather than a TV weatherman in Groundhog Day, he may well have been cast as [...]

22 February 2018
Views
2,117
A basic income could be a price worth paying to cut regulations

A basic income could be a price worth paying to cut regulations

Suppose the government redistributed to every adult Briton a basic, unconditional income of £10,000 from tax [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
904
Corbyn slammed for dubbing City "pernicious and undemocratic"

Corbyn slammed for dubbing City "pernicious and undemocratic"

Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed by City chiefs for attacking the “pernicious and undemocratic” influence of [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
1,445
John McDonnell probably brings devilled eggs to dinner parties

John McDonnell probably brings devilled eggs to dinner parties

I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
10
Views
421
Water companies hit out at Labour for calling them a "national scandal"

Water companies hit out at Labour for calling them a "national scandal"

Water companies have hit out at Labour after the shadow chancellor John McDonnell described the industry as a [...]

11 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
479
Labour's John McDonnell says public ownership plan will "cost nothing"

Labour's John McDonnell says public ownership plan will "cost nothing"

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said the Labour party's plan to bring services such as water, energy and [...]

10 February 2018
Shares
29
Views
1,609
John McDonnell tells the City: "There's no tricks up my sleeves"

John McDonnell tells the City: "There's no tricks up my sleeves"

John McDonnell has insisted there will be “no tricks up my sleeves”, as he today attempted to win business [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
18
Views
697
Adviser reveals Labour is planning for run on pound, capital flight

Adviser reveals Labour is planning for run on pound, capital flight

An adviser to John McDonnell has admitted Labour is planning for a run on the pound and capital flight should [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
938
Views
2,238
Here's how much Jeremy Corbyn earned last year

Here's how much Jeremy Corbyn earned last year

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have published their tax returns once again, saying the public won't trust them [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
55
Views
3,349

Content tagged with "John McDonnell"