Labour's John McDonnell has said he will no longer appear on Russia's state media network. [...]
The chancellor will next week deliver his new, understated Spring Statement - and although it is not expected [...]
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has slammed his government counterpart for "showing his hand" over priorities [...]
John McDonnell insisted this morning that the UK can negotiate new trade deals whilst remaining in a customs union [...]
Liz Truss does not have a reputation for political brilliance. [...]
Labour has set out its vision for the renationalisation Britain’s railways – a strategy bringing “efficiencies” [...]
If Bill Murray had played a banker rather than a TV weatherman in Groundhog Day, he may well have been cast as [...]
Suppose the government redistributed to every adult Briton a basic, unconditional income of £10,000 from tax [...]
Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed by City chiefs for attacking the “pernicious and undemocratic” influence of [...]
I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]
Water companies have hit out at Labour after the shadow chancellor John McDonnell described the industry as a [...]
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said the Labour party's plan to bring services such as water, energy and [...]
John McDonnell has insisted there will be “no tricks up my sleeves”, as he today attempted to win business [...]
An adviser to John McDonnell has admitted Labour is planning for a run on the pound and capital flight should [...]
Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have published their tax returns once again, saying the public won't trust them [...]
Content tagged with "John McDonnell"