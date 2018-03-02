Jeremy Corbyn

Liz Truss is the free market champion the Tories have been waiting for

Liz Truss does not have a reputation for political brilliance. [...]

2 March 2018
Politicians should stop demonising the City

It might be disappointing that certain politicians choose to make an enemy of the City, but it is not particularly [...]

2 March 2018
Theresa May poised for Brexit fightback

Theresa May will tomorrow (Friday) launch a Brexit fightback, calling for “the broadest and deepest possible [...]

1 March 2018
How a good metaphor means good PR

THE CURRENT SITUATION over Brexit is nothing short of chaotic. It’s almost impossible to argue otherwise. [...]

28 February 2018
Pious attacks on the finance sector are socially destructive

Attacks on the financial sector are commonplace. [...]

28 February 2018
DEBATE: Is Corbyn’s plan to stay in a customs union with the EU realistic?

Is Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to stay in a customs union with the EU realistic? [...]

27 February 2018
See the unseen: How to view the world like an economist

Have you ever wondered why economists hold seemingly counter-intuitive opinions on issue after issue? [...]

27 February 2018
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour would seek a customs union with the EU

Jeremy Corbyn has said that Labour would seek to keep the UK in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. [...]

26 February 2018
Corbyn’s Brexit policy is a messy compromise

Those who know Jeremy Corbyn know that he’s for Leave. His vision of a largely state-owned, state-run economy [...]

26 February 2018
Jeremy Corbyn unveils plan to use Brexit for nationalisation agenda

Jeremy Corbyn will today outline how he plans to create a new relationship with the EU that would allow a Labour [...]

26 February 2018
Iain McNicol, Labour's general secretary, has stepped down

Labour's general secretary Iain McNicol has stepped down to "pursue new projects" on behalf of the party and the [...]

24 February 2018
Admit that Venezuela is a socialist horror show

What do you do if you are a tyrannical leader who has run your country’s economy into the ground, devalued its [...]

23 February 2018
Labour still mulling ways to force a second referendum

Labour MPs are still plotting to defeat the government's bill on a final Brexit deal in the hope it could force [...]

22 February 2018
Corbyn to set out Labour's Brexit position next week

Labour is finally going to come clean about its position on Brexit, with Jeremy Corbyn expected to give a speech [...]

22 February 2018
The City should fear Corbyn much more than Brexit

The City is fighting a war on two fronts. The bulk of its energy is being spent on dealing with Brexit, but over [...]

21 February 2018
