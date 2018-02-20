Iain Duncan Smith

Economists "debunk" Whitehall Brexit analysis - and claim the economy will grow

A group of pro-Brexit economists claim to have “comprehensively debunked” Whitehall analysis suggesting the [...]

20 February 2018
Iain Duncan Smith: Brexit forecasts should be taken "with a pinch of salt"

Leave campaigner Iain Duncan Smith has hit out at a leaked analysis of how Brexit will impact the economy, saying [...]

30 January 2018
Tories demand Theresa May replace Patel with "Brexit enthusiast"

Tory MPs have urged Theresa May to replace Priti Patel with a "Brexit enthusiast" after the Leave-supporting minister [...]

9 November 2017
DEBATE: Should Theresa May halt the roll-out of universal credit?

Should Theresa May halt the roll-out of universal credit? [...]

3 October 2017
Cabinet Brexit war: Hammond accuses hardliners of targeting him

​Brexit secretary David Davis kicks off a second round of key negotiations in Brussels this morning, with [...]

17 July 2017
Boris and IDS could lose their seats if a boundary review goes ahead

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith are among the MPs who could lose out [...]

20 June 2017
More wannabe journalists? Miliband, IDS to serve as BBC Radio guest hosts

In a blow to the job prospects of hacks everywhere, former Labour leader Ed Miliband and former Tory leader Iain [...]

13 June 2017
Brexit hitlist prompts Soubry, Grieve and Morgan to quit Open Britain group

Senior Tory backbenchers Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve have all quit the prominent Open Britain [...]

25 April 2017
Repeat after me: There is no serious opposition to the PM's Brexit strategy

The Prime Minister will not give a running commentary on her Brexit strategy or the status of ongoing talks. [...]

7 April 2017
Downing Street refuses to rule out NICs u-turn as Tory revolt grows louder

Chancellor Philip Hammond's plan to hike National Insurance contributions (NICs) for self-employed workers has [...]

9 March 2017
Former EU ambassador “couldn't be trusted” by ministers says IDS

Senior Conservative Iain Duncan Smith has branded Britain's former ambassador to the EU "untrustworthy", a day [...]

4 January 2017
Crabb joins the push against the "triple lock" on state pensions

Former work and pensions secretary Stephen Crabb has joined the growing calls for the government to drop its policy [...]

21 November 2016
Article 50 case outcome could delay Brexit, Supreme Court judge cautions

Brexit could be delayed if government loses its appeal on the Article 50 case, the deputy president of the Supreme [...]

15 November 2016
Know how to solve poverty? Then you could be £50,000 richer

A top free market think tank has partnered with one of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs to launch a [...]

20 October 2016
Brexit bargaining begins ahead of Conservative Party conference

Westminster watchers are again decamping for a few days of agenda-setting speeches, hard-hitting policy debates, [...]

1 October 2016
Conservatives scrap "pointless" medical tests for welfare claimants

People who are unable to work due to serious illness or medical conditions will no longer have to undergo "pointless" [...]

1 October 2016
May faces backbench pressure over Brexit timelines

Theresa May is facing pressure from backbench Tories to launch the UK out of the EU as soon as possible, with [...]

23 August 2016
This MP wants Brexit ASAP

Brexit negotiations should begin immediately and not be put on hold for elections in Europe, due to be held next [...]

21 August 2016
Boris and Sadiq clash in final Brexit TV debate

Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan have crossed swords on live TV over the implications of a Brexit for London, ahead [...]

21 June 2016
Latest Survation phone poll puts Remain up by two points

With less than two days until polling stations open, Survation's final telephone polling has shown a narrowing [...]

21 June 2016
Branson backs Remain ahead of the EU referendum

Virgin group founder Richard Branson has launched a new campaign to urge voters to back the European Union in [...]

20 June 2016
FTSE bosses to issue last-minute rallying cry for Remain vote

FTSE 100 bosses are preparing to provide last-minute backing for a Remain vote ahead of this week's referendum. [...]

19 June 2016
Cameron: Brexit is a "one way ticket"

Prime Minister David Cameron has sought to play up the irreversible nature of a vote to leave the EU, describing [...]

19 June 2016
Gove says Brexit would allow better bail-outs

Justice secretary Michael Gove has pointed to an increased ability to bail out failing sectors as an important [...]

16 June 2016
TUC boss O'Grady to face former CBI leader Jones in Brexit debate

Trade Union Congress general secretary Frances O'Grady is to take on former Confederation of British Industry [...]

16 June 2016
Unilever, Airbus and General Electric threaten Brexit legal action

Bosses at three of the UK's largest employers have threatened legal action on Vote Leave after the Brexiteers included [...]

16 June 2016
Brown: Brexit vote could turn the North into "wastelands"

Former prime minister Gordon Brown will today team with the leaders of 10 of the UK's largest cities to warn that [...]

16 June 2016
Seven in 10 Tory MPs say Brexit would be good for entrepreneurs

Seven in 10 Conservative MPs say that Brexit would be good for British entrepreneurs, according to a Yougov survey. [...]

16 June 2016
Gove: Quitting the EU would be win-win for the economy

Justice secretary Michael Gove has hit back at claims that a Brexit vote would hit the UK's finances, claiming [...]

15 June 2016
Leave campaigners unveil Brexit manifesto

With less than 10 days to go before the referendum, Leave campaigners have unveiled a raft of reforms designed [...]

15 June 2016
