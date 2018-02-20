A group of pro-Brexit economists claim to have “comprehensively debunked” Whitehall analysis suggesting the [...]
Leave campaigner Iain Duncan Smith has hit out at a leaked analysis of how Brexit will impact the economy, saying [...]
Tory MPs have urged Theresa May to replace Priti Patel with a "Brexit enthusiast" after the Leave-supporting minister [...]
Should Theresa May halt the roll-out of universal credit? [...]
Brexit secretary David Davis kicks off a second round of key negotiations in Brussels this morning, with [...]
Foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith are among the MPs who could lose out [...]
In a blow to the job prospects of hacks everywhere, former Labour leader Ed Miliband and former Tory leader Iain [...]
Senior Tory backbenchers Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve have all quit the prominent Open Britain [...]
The Prime Minister will not give a running commentary on her Brexit strategy or the status of ongoing talks. [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond's plan to hike National Insurance contributions (NICs) for self-employed workers has [...]
Senior Conservative Iain Duncan Smith has branded Britain's former ambassador to the EU "untrustworthy", a day [...]
Former work and pensions secretary Stephen Crabb has joined the growing calls for the government to drop its policy [...]
Brexit could be delayed if government loses its appeal on the Article 50 case, the deputy president of the Supreme [...]
A top free market think tank has partnered with one of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs to launch a [...]
Westminster watchers are again decamping for a few days of agenda-setting speeches, hard-hitting policy debates, [...]
People who are unable to work due to serious illness or medical conditions will no longer have to undergo "pointless" [...]
Theresa May is facing pressure from backbench Tories to launch the UK out of the EU as soon as possible, with [...]
Brexit negotiations should begin immediately and not be put on hold for elections in Europe, due to be held next [...]
Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan have crossed swords on live TV over the implications of a Brexit for London, ahead [...]
With less than two days until polling stations open, Survation's final telephone polling has shown a narrowing [...]
Virgin group founder Richard Branson has launched a new campaign to urge voters to back the European Union in [...]
FTSE 100 bosses are preparing to provide last-minute backing for a Remain vote ahead of this week's referendum. [...]
Prime Minister David Cameron has sought to play up the irreversible nature of a vote to leave the EU, describing [...]
Justice secretary Michael Gove has pointed to an increased ability to bail out failing sectors as an important [...]
Trade Union Congress general secretary Frances O'Grady is to take on former Confederation of British Industry [...]
Bosses at three of the UK's largest employers have threatened legal action on Vote Leave after the Brexiteers included [...]
Former prime minister Gordon Brown will today team with the leaders of 10 of the UK's largest cities to warn that [...]
Seven in 10 Conservative MPs say that Brexit would be good for British entrepreneurs, according to a Yougov survey. [...]
Justice secretary Michael Gove has hit back at claims that a Brexit vote would hit the UK's finances, claiming [...]
With less than 10 days to go before the referendum, Leave campaigners have unveiled a raft of reforms designed [...]
