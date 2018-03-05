Elon Musk

This is the world's fastest growing car brand

James Bond's carmaker of choice Aston Martin saw its brand value grow by 268 per cent in 2018. [...]

5 March 2018
Elon Musk's Tesla records its worst quarterly loss ever

Tesla posted its worst-ever quarterly loss today along with a warning that it would increase its spending slightly [...]

7 February 2018
Without profit, Elon Musk’s coming back to earth

Last night, eccentric billionaire Elon Musk sent one of his own Tesla sports cars into outer space with the launch [...]

7 February 2018
Elon Musk's SpaceX is sending a rocket to Mars

The maiden voyage of Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy is due this afternoon, with his own Tesla Roadster on board. [...]

6 February 2018
Elon Musk's now sold out of flamethrowers after peddling $10m worth of them

Not content with running several successful companies, entrepreneur Elon Musk has made a niche sideline in novelty [...]

1 February 2018
Elon Musk has been challenged to make Tesla a $650bn company in 10 years

Elon Musk has been challenged to make Tesla a $650bn company in 10 years

Tesla has set its chief executive Elon Musk the challenge of raising the company's valuation of $650bn (£466bn) by [...]

23 January 2018
No more dodging hard questions, we need a conversation about AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the hottest areas of technology in recent years. [...]

9 January 2018
Richard Branson is becoming chairman at Virgin Hyperloop One

Virgin entrepreneur Richard Branson is taking up a top leadership position at Virgin Hyperloop One, the transportation [...]

18 December 2017
Tesla switches on the world's biggest battery

Elon Musk's Tesla turned on its huge lithium ion battery in Australia today. [...]

1 December 2017
Spare a thought for the leaders of today

Financial Times columnist Andrew Hill has been experiencing an uncommon emotion. He said that when he thinks about [...]

23 November 2017
Tesla’s breakneck expansion speed could be a car crash

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk surprised fans and investors last week with the unveiling of a $200,000 Roadster [...]

21 November 2017
The new Tesla Roadster could be even quicker than first thought

Tesla's highly anticipated unveiling of a new electric truck last week was topped off by the showcase of a new [...]

20 November 2017
Meet Tesla's new Roadster: The fastest production car ever made

Among all the excitement about Tesla's - admittedly pretty snazzy - new electric truck, Elon Musk also managed [...]

17 November 2017
Red lorry, Tesla lorry: Here's everything we know about Elon Musk's truck

It's been rumoured for a while, but last night Tesla unveiled the unfortunately-named Semi: its first bonafide, [...]

17 November 2017
Tesla delays production of its mass-market Model 3 car

Tesla has pushed back its target for its new Model 3 vehicle by around three months, saying it did not correctly [...]

2 November 2017
