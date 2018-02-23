What do you do if you are a tyrannical leader who has run your country’s economy into the ground, devalued its [...]
The government has been attacked for shelving its white paper on immigration, just weeks after it put off plans [...]
It's not often the worlds of business and Brother collide, but that's about to change. [...]
Someone's enjoying Twitter’s new 280 character limit: “What an absolutely ludicrous, incompetent, absurd, [...]
As Westminster digested Wednesday’s budget, shadow chancellor John McDonnell was asked nine times how much Labour’s [...]
It wasn’t difficult to see where Venezuela was headed. The most oil-rich nation in the world has been slowly [...]
Diane Abbott has been reappointed as shadow home secretary, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed today. [...]
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked Lyn Brown to stand in for Diane Abbott as Shadow Home Secretary due [...]
The email prankster who tricked Bank of England governor Mark Carney and Barclays chief executive Jes Staley appears [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan today vowed that the capital “will never be broken” by terrorism as he led a vigil [...]
Culture secretary Karen Bradley has "done a Diane Abbott" on live TV today, when she failed to answer questions [...]
This election campaign should have been a non-stop humiliation for the Labour party. [...]
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said she has changed her views on the Irish Republican Army (IRA), after saying [...]
Diane Abbott’s car crash of an interview on LBC radio last week hit the headlines. Asked politely but firmly [...]
Only Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn can be Prime Minister on 8 June, and it is foolish in any binary contest to [...]
Content tagged with "Diane Abbott"