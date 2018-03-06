Chuka Umunna

Water is still out across large parts of London

Many Londoners are still without water as Thames Water struggles to restore full service after last week's extreme [...]

6 March 2018
14
500
A rebel Tory MP thinks "the people" might stop Brexit

A Tory MP has suggested that "the people" might stop Brexit, not politicians like herself. [...]

11 February 2018
24
693
Former minister says "powerful authorities" back EFTA for UK

Former minister Stephen Hammond today made a passionate case for the UK joining the European Free Trade Agreement [...]

7 February 2018
39
756
Farage thinks "maybe" we should have second vote on Brexit

Nigel Farage has said "maybe" there should be a second referendum on EU membership to "kill off" any suggestion [...]

11 January 2018
169
2,895
Wetherspoon boss and CBI trade blows in no deal Brexit spat

The boss of Britain’s biggest pub chain and the CBI today traded blows as a public spat over the implications [...]

9 January 2018
704
1,605
As 2017 ends, what is the state of the British Labour Party?

I’ve spoken in the past about my longtime membership of the Labour Party and my admiration for Tony Blair’s [...]

21 December 2017
32
1,501
May warns rebels Grieve amendment threatens "orderly" Brexit

Update: Theresa May has told Tory rebels she will not support their calls for Dominic Grieve's amendment to the [...]

13 December 2017
910
City patience over Brexit wears thin as DUP impasse continues

City chiefs are rapidly losing patience with the government’s handling of Brexit negotiations, as the deadlock [...]

7 December 2017
257
1,856
EU Withdrawal Bill won't be discussed this month - or maybe this year

The EU Withdrawal Bill is being delayed at a critical time, as a result of resistance to some of the measures [...]

18 October 2017
12
493
Labour MPs slam own party's move to block key Brexit vote

Labour MPs have turned on their own leadership, slamming the decision not to hold a vote on whether the party [...]

25 September 2017
10
326
Keir Starmer: second phase of Brexit talks won't start on time

Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said that the next phase of negotiations with the EU [...]

24 September 2017
3
240
DexEU to reveal how it will scrap "direct" ECJ jurisdiction after Brexit

Brexit will end “direct” jurisdiction of the European courts in Britain, the government will tomorrow confirm [...]

22 August 2017
16
379
Gloves are off as Labour scraps over Single Market position

Labour's divisions over Brexit were laid bare yesterday as senior members of the party contradicted each other [...]

25 July 2017
6
804
Labour MPs rebel over Corbyn's single market edict

What does Labour stand for when it comes to Brexit and, specifically, the single market? It seems no one knows, [...]

24 July 2017
6
482
May in a nuclear battle as Labour and rebels align

The Prime Minister is expected to face battles on several fronts at the reading of the Repeal Bill this week, [...]

11 July 2017
338

