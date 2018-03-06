Many Londoners are still without water as Thames Water struggles to restore full service after last week's extreme [...]
A Tory MP has suggested that "the people" might stop Brexit, not politicians like herself. [...]
Former minister Stephen Hammond today made a passionate case for the UK joining the European Free Trade Agreement [...]
Nigel Farage has said "maybe" there should be a second referendum on EU membership to "kill off" any suggestion [...]
The boss of Britain’s biggest pub chain and the CBI today traded blows as a public spat over the implications [...]
I’ve spoken in the past about my longtime membership of the Labour Party and my admiration for Tony Blair’s [...]
Update: Theresa May has told Tory rebels she will not support their calls for Dominic Grieve's amendment to the [...]
City chiefs are rapidly losing patience with the government’s handling of Brexit negotiations, as the deadlock [...]
The EU Withdrawal Bill is being delayed at a critical time, as a result of resistance to some of the measures [...]
Labour MPs have turned on their own leadership, slamming the decision not to hold a vote on whether the party [...]
Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said that the next phase of negotiations with the EU [...]
Brexit will end “direct” jurisdiction of the European courts in Britain, the government will tomorrow confirm [...]
Labour's divisions over Brexit were laid bare yesterday as senior members of the party contradicted each other [...]
What does Labour stand for when it comes to Brexit and, specifically, the single market? It seems no one knows, [...]
The Prime Minister is expected to face battles on several fronts at the reading of the Repeal Bill this week, [...]
Content tagged with "Chuka Umunna"