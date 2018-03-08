Christine Lagarde

There can be no winners in a trade war

There can be no winners in a trade war

Today, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council meets to set monetary policy for the Eurozone. [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
126
Lagarde: "Why not" turn EU bailouts into a European Monetary Fund?

Lagarde: "Why not" turn EU bailouts into a European Monetary Fund?

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has given her backing to plans to transform the eurozone's [...]

17 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
699
IMF downgrades UK growth expectations as Brexit creates "key uncertainty"

IMF downgrades UK growth expectations as Brexit creates "key uncertainty"

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded expectations for UK GDP growth this year, saying developments [...]

20 December 2017
Shares
13
Views
264
IMF warns $135 trillion debt build-up could knock strong growth into crisis

IMF warns $135 trillion debt build-up could knock strong growth into crisis

Dangers to the global financial system are “starting to loom” despite strong global growth as non-bank borrowers [...]

11 October 2017
Shares
31
Views
1,504
Christine Lagarde stands up for the "transformative" power of free trade

Christine Lagarde stands up for the "transformative" power of free trade

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed the "transformative" power of free trade in boosting [...]

7 September 2017
Shares
5
Views
359
Eurogroup reach agreement on Greece deal

Eurogroup reach agreement on Greece deal

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed to release another tranche of loans worth €8.5bn (£7.4bn) for Greece, [...]

15 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
405
Prepare economies now for job-killing robots, IMF urges governments

Prepare economies now for job-killing robots, IMF urges governments

The rise of job-killing technologies means governments around the world need to act now to prepare their economies, [...]

20 April 2017
Shares
82
Views
1,205
Cut red tape to unleash innovation and fight populists says IMF's Lagarde

Cut red tape to unleash innovation and fight populists says IMF's Lagarde

The influential head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for governments to slash red tape in [...]

3 April 2017
Views
169
Dubai’s International Finance Centre grew by 14 per cent last year

Dubai’s International Finance Centre grew by 14 per cent last year

Bosses at the state-owned financial free zone, known as the DIFC, say there has been a 10 per cent increase in [...]

20 February 2017
Shares
5
Views
171
Greek bailout delay could result in re-rerun of 2015, says governor

Greek bailout delay could result in re-rerun of 2015, says governor

Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras has warned that the country must secure an immediate release of further [...]

13 February 2017
Views
124
Blame France’s incompetent and corrupt elite for the rise of Marine Le Pen

Blame France’s incompetent and corrupt elite for the rise of Marine Le Pen

“Apres moi, le deluge.” (After me comes the flood) – Louis XV [...]

13 February 2017
Shares
30
Views
2,334
The IMF backs Lagarde after French court delivers guilty verdict

The IMF backs Lagarde after French court delivers guilty verdict

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed managing director Christine Lagarde after French judges convicted [...]

19 December 2016
Shares
4
Views
169
IMF chief Lagarde found guilty in negligence trial - but gets no sentence

IMF chief Lagarde found guilty in negligence trial - but gets no sentence

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, has been found guilty of negligence in relation [...]

19 December 2016
Views
162
IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns Brexit uncertainty is bad for the economy

IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns Brexit uncertainty is bad for the economy

Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Foundation, has warned that the uncertainty surrounding [...]

27 October 2016
Shares
3
Views
779
Christine Lagarde hits back at criticism of IMF's Brexit warnings

Christine Lagarde hits back at criticism of IMF's Brexit warnings

The head of the International Monetary Fund has hit back at criticism of the organisation's warnings about the [...]

6 October 2016
Shares
2
Views
493

Content tagged with "Christine Lagarde"