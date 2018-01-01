 & 

THE LEAP 100

City A.M. has teamed up with Mishcon de Reya and other partners to identify 100 of the most exciting, fast-growing companies in the UK.
About The Leap

These firms operate at a range of scales and across many sectors. All are in the process of making the leap to the next level in terms of revenue. This stage of a company’s life is rich in real-life drama, with risks of setbacks and sudden lows as well as high rewards for those who make it to the other side. Throughout 2017, we will track the challenges and the hopes of this brave and economically vital group via regular polls, round tables and events, sharing the collective portrait that emerges.

City A.M. and Mishcon de Reya were joined by experts from Seven Hills and The Entrepreneurs Network to assemble this year’s Leap 100 list. This is neither a ranked index nor an exhaustive selection of the country’s fastest-growing companies. These are however the firms, big and small, that we believe are worth watching. They are not all household names, but their stories have the potential to become much better known in the next few years.

All the firms chosen have a recent history of rapid revenue growth and still show the ambition for more. We also looked for success in and commitment to achieving innovation, brand recognition and expansion into new markets. Respecting the human qualities that make a leap into the unknown possible, we sought firms with teams displaying leadership and tenacity on their journeys.

We launched The Leap 100 in 2015 to support a select group of some of the UK's most exciting, high growth companies. This year's list is yet again a dynamic group of companies to watch.
Nick Davis (Head of Corporate)

YourParkingSpace

ZeroLight
Email and digital marketing platform
Adestra is an award-winning global provider of First-Person Marketing solutions for enterprise and growing brands. The company's industry-leading email platform provides a powerful infrastructure for contextual messaging and marketing automation, helping marketers communicate more effectively with their customers and subscribers. Adestra was founded on the principle that marketing success takes more than technology, which is why customer service is at the heart of its business.

www.adestra.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Henry Hyder-Smith and Steve Denner
  • Year founded: 2004
  • HQ Location: Oxford
Fast-growing, innovative job search engine
Adzuna is a search engine for jobs used by 10m visitors per month that aims to list every job, everywhere. They search thousands of websites so their users don't have to, bringing together millions of ads in one place. By providing smart search and powerful data about the job market, Adzuna gives jobseekers the information they need to take control of their career. Adzuna data also powers the Number 10 Dashboard, used by the Prime Minister and senior officials to keep track of economic growth on a daily basis.

www.adzuna.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Airline, technology and transportation solutions provider
Portr provide integrated technology and transport solutions to airlines to transform the experience of heading to, through and from an airport. Smart design thinking creates passenger flow, capacity and security benefits for our aviation partners. Developed a product for BA that brings the bag drop to your doorstep. Now hundreds of travellers choose daily to have their bags checked-in from home. Our digital platform connects passengers, airlines and transportation to turn baggage into a service.

airportr.com
  • Founder(s):
    Randel Darby, Darren Payne and Chris Walsh
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Global SAS Company
Connecting the world's leading brands with the world's largest retailers by connecting supply chains to give access to a fuller, wider, deeper and more accurate stock file to be sold on the realtor's ecommerce site in a supplier fulfil model. We deliver a consistent customer experience to all consumers no matter where the item is fulfilled form.

www.anatwine.com
  • Founder(s):
    Christopher Griffin
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: Cheltenham
The art marketplace
Artfinder is the art marketplace. We connect buyers directly with original art from independent artists around the world. When you buy from Artfinder, you support independent artists in 100 countries, helping them to make a living from their art. We're growing fast, and currently connect: 600,000+ subscribers around the world, 10,000 artists and galleries internationally, 350,000+ artworks in categories including painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, drawing and collage.

www.artfinder.com
  • Founder(s):
    Jonas Almgren
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
E-commerce to China
Avenue51 enables British brands to access the Chinese e-commerce market by offering a range of B2C and B2B solutions. With a single integration companies can appear on multiple Chinese online marketplaces and access to almost all of China’s online consumers. This integration is combined with complete logistics and order management, website development, customer service, design and marketing. Avenue51 works with over 60 British companies from SMEs to FTSE 100 brands.

www.avenue51.com
  • Founder(s):
    James Hardy (pictured) and Chao Liu
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Online money transfer
Azimo is an online remittance service with headquarters in London and offices in Krakow. Launched in October 2012 with the mission to make international money transfer cheaper, faster, simpler and easier to understand, Azimo was voted Best Money-saving App by the Guardian. The company was co-founded by Michael Kent, Marta Krupinska, Ricky Knox and Marek Wawro.

azimo.com
  • Founder(s):
    Ricky Knox, Marta Krupińska (pictured), Michael Kent (pictured) and Marek Wawro
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Automating behavioral medicine programs for mental health conditions
As the world's first digital medicine company, Big Health automates behavioral medicine programs, thereby making them scalable, accessible and consistent. Big Health's first product, Sleepio, is a digital sleep improvement program featuring Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques, clinically proven to help overcome even long term poor sleep without pills. The company has offices in San Francisco and London, and is partnered with University of Oxford.

www.bighealth.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Peter Hames and Colin Espie
  • Year founded: 2010
  • HQ Location: London
Biofuels and biochemicals producer from spent coffee
bio-bean is a clean technology company that has industrialised the process of recycling spent coffee grounds into advanced biofuels and biochemicals. We work within the existing waste management infrastructure to collect spent coffee grounds from cafes, instant coffee factories, office blocks and transport hubs. At our world-first coffee recycling factory in Cambridgeshire we recycle these grounds into biomass pellets for industrial use, and Coffee Logs for domestic use.

www.bio-bean.com
  • Founder(s):
    Arthur Kay
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Design and Manufacture cycling technology products
Blaze are an urban mobility brand providing technology for bike sharing schemes and consumer cyclists globally. Their core product is the Laserlight, a front light that also tackles the blind-spot by projecting a green symbol of a bike onto the road ahead of the cyclist. Blaze’s consumer lights are shipping around the world to over 60 countries, while their integrated technology is being built into the fleets of hire bikes in London and New York. These devices also collect data via sensors and are bluetooth enabled.

blaze.cc
  • Founder(s):
    Emily Brooke and Philip Ellis
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Augmented reality browser powered by AI and computer vision
Blippar is a leading augmented reality, computer vision and artificial intelligence technology platform. Its flagship product, Blippar™, is the first augmented reality browser, bridging the gap between digital and real-world experiences. Utilizing proprietary, best-in-class technology, the Blippar app enables users to instantaneously discover more about the world around them. Blippar was named 9th most disruptive company in the world by CNBC in 2016.

blippar.com
  • Founder(s):
    Ambarish Mitra, Omar Tayeb, Steve Spencer and Jess Butcher
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Location-based advertising data company
Blis is the global pioneer in advanced, innovative location data solutions. Using our unique, proprietary technology, we provide the most accurate location data and rich contextualised consumer behavioural insights for advertisers. The business has built and deployed a proprietary, industry-leading platform that serves highly targeted ads via Real-Time bidding to audiences on the move. The company is headquartered in London with regional offices throughout Europe, Asia and the US.

www.blis.com
  • Founder(s):
    Greg Isbister
  • Year founded: 2004
  • HQ Location: London
Flower delivery
Bloom & Wild are a mobile and online florist with a fresh approach to sending flowers. Their aim is to make sending design-led flowers as simple as sending a text message, and receiving them as easy as receiving a letter.

www.bloomandwild.com
  • Founder(s):
    Aron Gelbard and Ben Stanway
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Beauty services on demand
UK's largest and fastest-growing on demand beauty business, delivers expert beauty services to your door. Winner of the CEW Digital Innovation Award 2016, blow LTD's two-way app connects trained and vetted beauty professionals to busy women in their homes, hotels & offices and events from 7am til late seven days a week. Operates in London and the Home Counties, launches in Manchester and Birmingham in May and international by end of year. Co-branded services with beauty brands launches May 2017.

blowltd.com
  • Founder(s):
    Dharmash Mistry and Fiona McIntosh
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Boutique fitness studios
We are a chain of boutique fitness studios focussed on indoor cycling classes. We have a mission to change the way people approach fitness, by making fitness fun and accessible. Rather than measured, functional training we can turn it from something people feel they should do to it being the highlight of their day and they look forward to doing. By creating engaging rides led by our rock star instructors, we make you sweat, support you, entertain you and make you realise just how strong you are.

www.boomcycle.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Robert Rowland and Hilary Rowland
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Sharing economy community for dog lovers
BorrowMyDoggy is an online community matching dog owners with local borrowers for walks, sitting and holiday care. Our aim is to leave "Pawprints of Happiness" on the lives of dogs and people. When owners lend their dog to a borrower, the benefits are multiple; the dog enjoys extra love and exercise, the borrower gets companionship, and the owner benefits from the peace of mind that whilst they are busy, their dog is having fun. We call it a woof-­woof (win-­win) situation for everyone involved.

www.borrowmydoggy.com
  • Founder(s):
    Rikke Rosenlund
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Global social entertainment venue
Bounce is widely regarded as a game changer in the leisure and hospitality sector in how it creates synergy in combining a fun activity with exceptional standards of hospitality and concept execution. This formula is being applied across multiple concepts, internationally as the company sets out to be the global leader in Social Entertainment Venues (SEVs).

www.bouncepingpong.com
  • Founder(s):
    Adam Breeden
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
UK-based enterprise social intelligence company
Brandwatch is the world's leading social intelligence company. The company's flagship products, Brandwatch Analytics and the Vizia platform, fuel smarter decision making around the world.The Brandwatch Analytics platform gathers millions of online conversations and provides users with the tools to analyze them, empowering the world's most admired brands and agencies to make insightful, data-driven decisions. The Vizia platform distributes visually-engaging insights to where the action happens.

www.brandwatch.com
  • Founder(s):
    Giles Palmer
  • Year founded: 2007
  • HQ Location: Brighton
First online property ISA
Bricklane.com's Property ISA is the smart new way for savers to benefit from the property market, by investing in expertly chosen homes. Backed by Zoopla, Bricklane.com aims to create a fairer property market by allowing anyone access, whatever their financial position.Whether saving for a first home, or just looking for a better return on their money, with as little as £100 anyone can open a Bricklane.com Property ISA and start benefitting from the property market today.

bricklane.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Tom Cavill and Simon Heawood
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: London
Change how people live in cities
Brompton design and manufacture their distinctive folding bikes in London, producing circa 45k bikes per years exporting 80 per cent to 44 countries globally. The Brompton was invented by Andrew Ritchie in his flat on the Cromwell Road in 1975, overlooking the Brompton Oratory Church, hence the name. Brompton have made circa half a million bikes to date; used day in day out by commuters all over the world. Whilst the fundamental design hasn’t changed the product has continually evolved.

www.brompton.com
  • Founder(s):
    Andrew Ritchie
  • Year founded: 1975
  • HQ Location: Greenford, Middlesex
Language learning app
busuu's vision is to empower everyone in the world to learn a new language. We do this through highly engaging, interactive courses in 12 languages on web and mobile. busuu's magic ingredient is its global community of native speakers, who correct each other's exercises while developing their conversational skills. At busuu, every learner is not only a student but also a tutor of their native language.

www.busuu.com
  • Founder(s):
    Bernhard Niesner
  • Year founded: 2008
  • HQ Location: London
Producers of delicious food
We produce a range of 32 delicious recipes, working with over 400 fresh ingredients delivered daily to our large kitchen, where we do all the hard work so you don't have to. Our recipes range from Fish Pie & Lasagne to Moroccan Chicken Tagine and Red Thai Chicken Curry and can all be cooked at home quickly and easily in an oven or on the hob. Our food is sold in Waitrose, Sainsburys, Tesco, Ocado and other leading retailers.

www.bighams.com
  • Founder(s):
    Charlie Bigham
  • Year founded: 1996
  • HQ Location: London
Making commute cheaper and easier
CommuterClub is reinventing traditional credit. Enabled by crowd funded peer-to-peer lending, and the growth of digital goods, CommuterClub offers low cost and transparent payment plans to consumers. Starting with the £4bn season ticket market in the UK, CommuterClub allows commuters to purchase season tickets in affordable monthly payments while keeping the discounts of longer duration tickets. CommuterClub also actively targets companies, helping them manage their season ticket schemes.

www.commuterclub.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Petko Plachkov (pictured) and Imran Gulamhuseinwala
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
UK & US based digital media business
COPA90 is the world’s largest independent football media business, a distributed media network that reaches over 50 million fans around the world each month. It is the definitive youth media brand for football with offices in London and New York COPA90 recently announced a major investment round lead by the Time Warner owned Turner International. Recent winners of ‘best sports platform’ at the 2016 Webby Awards beating ESPN, Fox Sports and WWE.

COPA90.com
  • Founder(s):
    Tom Thirlwall (pictured) and Gavin Rowe
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Student and graduate careers app
Debut is a careers app dedicated to students and graduates. The app helps them to easily connect with employers, putting students at the centre of an engaging process. Once they are registered, big name companies (including EY, Microsoft, Barclays, Capgemini, Rolls-Royce) approach them directly through the app. Employers gain an effective tool to reach a targeted talent pool. In addition, companies supercharge their brands through the pioneering use of mobile gamification applied to recruitment.

debut.careers
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Charles Taylor and Michele Trusolino
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: London
Digital risk management
Digital Shadows provides insight into an organization's external digital risks and the threat actors targeting them. Digital Shadows SearchLight™ service combines scalable data analytics with human analysts to monitor for cyber threats, data leakage, and reputation risks. Digital Shadows continually monitors the Internet across the visible, deep and dark web, as well as other online sources to create an up-to-the minute view of an organization and provide it with tailored threat intelligence.

www.digitalshadows.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Alastair Paterson and James Chappell
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Strategic market analytics for fashion retailers
EDITED is a retail technology company and the industry standard for pricing, assortment, demand and competitive metrics. EDITED helps brands like Topshop, Net-A-Porter and Ralph Lauren deliver the right products at the right price, at the right time. This is the most important thing to get right in the apparel business, and is how all the value is created or lost in the industry. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics, EDITED’s platform is used by buyers, planners and trading teams to generate a huge competitive advantage.

edited.com
  • Founder(s):
    Julia Fowler and Geoff Watts
  • Year founded: 2009
  • HQ Location: London
EPOS hardware and software provider
Epos Now is an award-winning electronic point of sale (EPOS) provider safeguarding the profitability of 30,000 businesses in 109 different countries. An intuitive interface built on the cloud, Epos Now is customer centric by design, primarily serving SMEs in the retail and hospitality sectors.

www.eposnow.com
  • Founder(s):
    Jacyn Heavens
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: Norwich
UK’s leading online mattress company
Eve is the UK’s leading direct to consumer online mattress company. They also sell a range of other sleep related products in 12 different countries. Launched in February 2015, eve claims to have created the world's most comfortable mattress and is so confident in this fact, they will let you trial the mattress at home risk free for 100 nights, offering free returns and a full refund if you are not happy. Last year eve grew 400 per cent fuelled largely by word of mouth.

www.sleepeve.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) James Fryer, Kuba Wieczorek, Jas Bagniewski, Abid Ismail and Felix Lobkowicz
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: London
Digital identity and data management for products on the IoT
EVRYTHNG is the Internet of Things Smart Products Platform connecting consumer products to the Web and managing real-time data to drive applications throughout the product lifecycle. The world's leading consumer product manufacturers work with EVRYTHNG to manage billions of intelligent identities in the cloud for their products. Companies can transform the value of their physical assets on EVRYTHNG by adding an intelligent, personalized layer of digital content, services and data analytics.

www.evrythng.com
  • Founder(s):
    Niall Murphy (pictured), Andy Hobsbawm and Dominique Guinard
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Learn more together
Firefly helps students achieve more by connecting students, teachers and parents. Firefly's web and app based platform helps schools set homework, track progress, share resources and engage parents. Parents can find out how their children are really doing at school and help them with their learning without waiting for parents evening. Students can learn more independently and collaboratively. Teachers save time and have more time to teach. The platform is now used by 500 schools in 36 countries.

fireflylearning.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Simon Hay and Joe Mathewson
  • Year founded: 2009
  • HQ Location: London
Foreign currency exchange kiosks
Fourex are an innovative new company based in London and Rochester. We have developed a ground breaking self-service currency exchange kiosk which has revolutionized the way money exchange is transacted. Fourex, with leading edge technology will have a global presence in the next 18 months. We currently operate kiosks within major transport networks and shopping malls around the UK and have an aggressive domestic and international expansion plan.

www.fourex.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Oliver Du Toit
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Digital and technology executive search
Gordon & Eden is the leading expert in hiring digital and technology Executives for fast-growing startups and major corporations and connecting these worlds together. We help startups to scale and transform established businesses with entrepreneurial talent by building cutting-edge leadership teams across all major functions. Infectiously passionate about what we do and obsessively dedicated to achieving high quality execution, we are known for providing an exceptional client and candidate experience.

www.gordoneden.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Sophie Eden and Sam Gordon (pictured)
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Specialist online food retailer
Gousto is an online recipe box delivery service, sending almost 400,000 meals monthly. It distributes recipe boxes with fresh, pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions to families across the UK. Offering 22 simple yet delicious recipes to choose from each week, it allows families to choose anything between two and four recipes for up to four people. Delivered straight to customers’ doors, free of charge, seven days a week, Gousto conveniently fits into busy family routines.

www.gousto.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Timo Boldt
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
UK based gym company
Gymbox has fast become the must-go location for fitness savvy urbanites. With a fanaticism for fitness and design, each of its gyms deliver an experience like no other gyms. DJ’s neon signs and an eclectic timetable of classes all uniquely designed to make you sweat and smile.

www.gymbox.com
  • Founder(s):
    Richard Hilton
  • Year founded: 2001
  • HQ Location: London
Online artisan food retailer
Working with a team of independent butchers and farm shops across the UK, Heartier’s groundbreaking tech platform matches each customer with a local supplier who prepares the order and delivers it direct to the customer’s door. By preparing each order on demand, and by cutting out traditional supermarket supply chains, they ensure that freshness and provenance is second to none. The emphasis is on taste and quality and customers can trace their order back to the independent producer. Heartier currently supplies, meat, cheese, charcuterie and chocolate for next day delivery.

www.heartier.com
  • Founder(s):
    Stefan Porter (centre) and Nick Ford (second from right)
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
UK venue booking platform
Hire Space is the UK's venue-sourcing platform, used by businesses and the public to source memorable spaces for events, conferences, launches and exhibitions. Featuring over 3,000 venues, including Wembley Stadium, the Tate Modern and the Science Museum, and used by companies including Facebook, Google and Deloitte, Hire Space has established itself as the go-to resource for the modern events industry. Hire Space is backed by Karen Hanton MBE, founder of dotcom success story TopTable.com.

hirespace.com
  • Founder(s):
    Edward Poland and Will Swannell
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Chain of branded Chinese takeaway
Hotcha is a chain of Chinese takeaway with 13 stores across various different regions in the UK, from Bristol to Newbury, Bournemouth to Liverpool. We offer a great selection of freshly prepared, tasty dishes. Our mission is to become the number 1 takeaway chain in the UK with a service culture that is fast, friendly and fresh.

www.hotcha.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    James Liang (pictured) and Andy Chan
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: Bristol
Online home cleaning service
Housekeep is an online service that helps users find the best home cleaners in their area. Every 'Housekeeper' is an experienced, English-speaking, reliable and trustworthy home cleaner. They've been interviewed in-person, background-checked and rated highly by their customers. Housekeep has quickly grown into London's most popular home cleaning service, with over 40,000 5-star reviews. Thousands of Londoners use the service every day for one-off cleans and regular weekly and fortnightly visits.

housekeep.com
  • Founder(s):
    Avin Rabheru
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
UK’s largest on-line specialist ski & cruise travel agency
Iglu.com is made up of four specialist brands — Iglu Ski, Iglu Cruise, Planet Cruise and Iglu Lapland. We are the UK's largest independent agent of ski and cruise holidays. Founded in 1998, Iglu pioneered the selling of specialist ski holidays on-line, delivering choice, value and expertise to its growing customer base. Iglu is incredibly proud of its 375 staff who are all experts in their roles and between them have skied, cruised and travelled so broadly that they can offer a genuinely accurate and detailed level of service no matter where the customer is travelling.

www.iglu.com
  • Founder(s):
    Richard Downs
  • Year founded: 1998
  • HQ Location: London
Platform powering massive simulation
Headquartered in London, Improbable is a technology company dedicated to building technology to enable powerful virtual worlds and simulations designed to help solve previously intractable problems. In gaming and entertainment, this enables the creation of richer, more immersive and persistent virtual worlds. The company’s proprietary platform SpatialOS is now available as a beta release for games development teams of all sizes. Founded in 2012, Improbable received $20m in Series A funding from Andreessen Horowitz in March 2015.

improbable.io
  • Founder(s):
    Herman Narula (pictured), Rob Whitehead and Peter Lipka
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Online marketing agency
Jellyfish is a global boutique agency with an international team of over 400 employees, delivering digital marketing solutions for a host of brands from its offices in Europe, the US and South Africa. The agency’s winning combination of digital capabilities, technology and talent, along with its key industry partnerships, help to deliver integrated digital strategies for clients across many industries. Jellyfish truly understand how the convergence of marketing channels, platforms and devices can be used effectively to create a successful strategy which is both agile and empathic to the client’s needs.

jellyfish.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Rob Pierre
  • Year founded: 1999
  • HQ Location: London
Omni channel mother and baby retailer
The UK's leading boutique mother and baby brand offering everything you need from pregnancy to pre-school including maternity, baby and children's fashion, nursery products, gifts and toys. With a portfolio of high street stores across the UK and Ireland, web, catalogue and social media sales, JoJo offers great choice, quality and customer service whilst putting people and the planet above profit. JoJo is proud to be a Certified B Corporation; Using Business as a Force for Good.

www.JoJoMamanBebe.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Laura Hanbury Tenison MBE
  • Year founded: 1993
  • HQ Location: Newport
Musical composition AI startup
Jukedeck is building artificial intelligence that composes original music for video, games and other media. They're using deep learning to teach their system how to write music note by note, and they let individuals and companies use this system to create royalty-free music that fits their content. They won a Cannes Innovation Lion in 2016.

www.jukedeck.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Ed Newton-Rex and Patrick Stobbs
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Freelancer collaboration platform
Kalo is a freelancer collaboration platform. Managers in publishing, fashion, content marketing and video production simplify working with freelancers by using Kalo's app to store profiles, assign work, track invoices and make payments. And it’s free. Founded in London in 2014, Kalo headquarters are in San Francisco. Investors include PayPal co-founders Peter Thiel through Valar Ventures and Max Levchin through SciFi VC, Goldcrest Capital, and Kindred Capital.

kalohq.com
  • Founder(s):
    Peter Johnston
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: San Francisco
Creative computing company for all ages
Kano is a creative computing company known for their award-winning build-your-own-computers and engaging coding systems, for people of all ages, all over the world. Kano brought the "first computer anyone can make" to Kickstarter in 2013 and raised $1.5m, 15 times its goal, in 30 days from more than 13,000 backers to become one of the top funded learning inventions on the platform. Their goal is to demystify and democratise technology by encouraging people to build, not only consume, tech.

kano.me
  • Founder(s):
    Alex Klein
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Fintech, FX management solutions and automation
Kantox is a multinational fintech company offering FX management solutions.Our expertise, products and solutions allow our customers to manage their currency exposure, build hedging strategies, automate FX transactions and process international payments in a smart way. Our 2,000 clients have already exchanged over $4bn US dollars in 20 countries. Kantox is headquartered in London and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (reference number 580343).

www.kantox.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Toni Rami and Philippe Gelis, John Carbajal (not pictured)
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Youth-led creative network
Livity is the industry's first youth-led creative network. We are a creative agency; an internet-breaking publisher; a talent network and an ideas incubator to help young people change the world.We're experts in blending the fresh perspective of youth and experienced creative talent to make the most impactful work possible for our clients, which include Google, Unilever, Dyson, Sony, Mattel, the Government, Channel 4, the BBC and Cancer Research UK.

www.livity.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Sam Conniff Allende and Michelle Morgan
  • Year founded: 2001
  • HQ Location: London
Artificial intelligence for brand advertising
LoopMe specializes in brand advertising driven by data and artificial intelligence. Its AI software self-learns which people will change their mind about products and services after seeing video advertising, and targets the moments that change their opinions. Reaching over 2bn different devices, LoopMe's platform processes more than 1 trillion data points every day, allowing the technology to learn fast, typically improving results by over 100% compared to manual optimization.

www.loopme.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Marco Van Der Bergh and Stephen Upstone
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Fashion technology
Metail aims to become the best way in which to discover, share, shop and wear fashion through digitsing the world's clothes and people. We have created a visually engaging way for users to try clothes on the own 3D body model, which we call the MeModel, that delivers the unique datasets of consumer size and shape, try-ons, how users combine outfits, and how size and shape relates to clothing that will improve the efficiency and efficacy of the whole clothing supply chain.

metail.com
  • Founder(s):
    Tom Adeyoola
  • Year founded: 2008
  • HQ Location: London
Smartphone bank
We started Monzo because we think banking should be better. Monzo is a smartphone bank which updates your balance instantly, provides intelligent spending notifications, categorisation and targets (helping you manage your money) and is free to use abroad. We don’t send your first pin through the post in 7 working days, we text it to you in real-time. You can split bills. You can send money to friends at a click of a button. And more. Monzo is the bank of the future, and it’s available from your pocket.

monzo.com
  • Founder(s):
    Tom Blomfield (pictured), Jonas Huckestein, Paul Rippon, Gary Dolman and Jason Bates
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: London
Online print and design company
MOO is a digital print and design company that combines great design with technology to help businesses, big and small, look their best. The company was launched in 2006 by founder and CEO, Richard Moross, whose idea of reimagining the humble business card has disrupted the trillion dollar global print industry and established MOO as the go-to company for beautiful, premium business cards and printed products

www.moo.com
  • Founder(s):
    Richard Moross
  • Year founded: 2006
  • HQ Location: London
Online investment service
Working in partnership with world leading service providers and partners, and regulated by the FCA, Moola provides easy-to-use investment and savings services to the more than 5.5m Britons with no access to financial advice. Moola provides financial advisers with a service to satisfy smaller investment needs. The company also works with employers to offer the service to enhance the financial wellbeing of their staff.

moo.la
  • Founder(s):
    Gemma Godfrey (pictured)
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: London
Travel club and boutique hotel booking service
Mr & Mrs Smith is the travel club for hotel lovers. We began life in 2003 with two adventurous hotel lovers (our real-life Mr and Mrs: James and Tamara Lohan), passionate about uncovering the most unique and memorable hotel experiences. We've since evolved from indispensable guide, written from the perspective of a well-travelled friend, into a global travel club with a world-class booking service, enjoyed by over a million like-minded members in more than 100 countries.

www.mrandmrssmith.com
  • Founder(s):
    Tamara Heber-Percy (pictured) and James Lohan
  • Year founded: 2003
  • HQ Location:
Online Personalised Baby Gifting
Once upon a time, two best friends named Jonny and Dan were looking for the perfect gift for a friend’s new-born. They wanted to give a unique present that was personal and wouldn't break the bank - but they could not find the perfect one. After many hours of research and trialling, they created their very first pair of personalised baby shoes. Soon the shoes were being requested by friends and relatives everywhere, and My 1st Years was born. Since then, My 1st years has been dedicated to creating high-quality personalised gifts, all made with as much love, as that very first pair of shoes.

www.my1styears.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Jonny Sitton and Daniel Price
  • Year founded: 2010
  • HQ Location: Stanmore
Employee benefits
My Family Care helps parents and carers combine work and family successfully. We work with about 150 of the UK's leading employers - companies like Google, IBM, Shell, PwC, P&G and SKY. We provide coaching to parents going through a maternity transition; we have a brilliant platform - the Work+Family Space - with a host of advice and support for working parents and carers; and we provide emergency childcare anywhere in the UK at as little as half an hour's notice.

www.myfamilycare.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Ben Black
  • Year founded: 2005
  • HQ Location: London
Workforce management software for healthcare
Network Locum is radically improving how the healthcare profession works together. It is a platform connecting doctors and healthcare organisations to fill shift work. Users can manage working relationships, fill shifts and arrange payments.

www.networklocum.com
  • Founder(s):
    Melissa Morris
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
UK-based specialist recruitment group
nGAGE is a UK-based recruitment group which supports, steers and brings together specialist recruitment businesses, enabling them to become market leaders in their chosen sector. There are fifteen companies providing specialist expertise under the nGAGE umbrella covering the Public Sector, Engineering, Built Environment, Health & Social Care and Professional Services markets. With a strong entrepreneurial culture and robust financial backing each of these companies benefit from the security, shared services and comprehensive support you would expect from a major recruiter, combined with the autonomy and agility of a boutique agency.

www.ngagerecruitment.com
  • Founder(s):
    Tim Cook
  • Year founded: 2007
  • HQ Location: London
Curated online marketplace
Notonthehighstreet.com is the UK's leading, online, curated marketplace connecting the best small creative businesses, with the world. The company works with 5,000 independent creative small businesses from across the UK, selling unique and innovative products and gifts that you can't find on the High Street.

www.notonthehighstreet.com
  • Founder(s):
    Holly Tucker MBE (left) and Sophie Cornish MBE (right)
  • Year founded: 2006
  • HQ Location: Richmond
Debt finance for entrepreneurs and growth businesses
Launched in September 2015, OakNorth is a UK bank that provides fast, flexible and accessible debt finance of up to £20m to entrepreneurs, property developers and mid-sized growth businesses. The bank was founded by Rishi Khosla and Joel Perlman, themselves entrepreneurs who were inspired to launch OakNorth following the challenges they faced in securing debt finance from high street banks for their previous business, Copal Amba, which they scaled to 3,000 people over 12 years.

www.oaknorth.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Rishi Khosla and Joel Perlman
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: London
Global in-house agency provider
OLIVER builds and manages dedicated, in-house agencies for brands. By bringing people, process and technology into our clients' worlds, we deliver better work, faster, with complete transparency.

www.oliver.agency
  • Founder(s):
    Simon Martin
  • Year founded: 2004
  • HQ Location: London
Independent British lifestyle store
Oliver Bonas is an independent British lifestyle store, designing our own take on fashion and homeware. Our story starts with our founder, Olly. His creative upbringing, culturally influenced by the many countries he lived in, instilled a love of design and an exploratory spirit from an early age. At university whilst studying Anthropology, Olly began to bring back gifts for friends from his travels abroad. He turned this into a small business and in 1993 the first store opened in London, repainted by his friends with Olly behind a second-hand till. Over two decades on, Oliver Bonas has evolved from curating others’ designs to creating our own.

www.oliverbonas.com
  • Founder(s):
    Oliver Tress
  • Year founded: 1993
  • HQ Location: Chessington, Surrey
Identity verification
Onfido is an Identity Verification platform, which helps businesses verify that their customers are who they claim to be in a digital world by comparing an ID Document to a selfie. Onfido also allows businesses to carry out background searches including Criminal Record, Right to Work and Anti Money Laundering Checks. Onfido works with over 1000 clients globally, including JustGiving. Deliveroo, Monzo and Uber to streamline customer acquisition and reduce the costs of manual overheads.

www.onfido.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Ruhul Amin, Husayn Kassai and Eamon Jubbawy
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Cyber security risk management
Panaseer Ltd is a London headquartered cyber security software company. We give security leaders a software platform to gain maximum visibility and insight into their enterprise's security situation, answering the question "How Secure Are We?" and enabling better informed security decisions. The Panaseer Security Data Lake combines the application of data science, advanced security intelligence and Hadoop engineering so enterprises can continuously understand and adapt to the cyber threat.

www.panaseer.com
  • Founder(s):
    Nik Whitfield
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Consumer identity verification solutions
Global software provider that simply and effectively verifies the identity of consumers engaged in mobile and online transactions. Today's key objectives for every organisation are how to apply technology in: verifying identity in an efficient, reliable and consistent way; managing risks associated with money laundering and broader financial crime; meeting regulatory requirements. Paycasso's unique, patented suite of products provides clients with solutions that deliver upon these key objectives.

www.paycasso.com
  • Founder(s):
    Russell S. King
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
UK based app studio
Our mission at Peak is to help people spend their time better with fun, motivating experiences that lead to long term self-improvement. Every day, millions of users around the world exercise their brains with Peak – Brain Training, challenging their cognitive skills with the most entertaining games on the market. Peak — Brain Training has been downloaded more than 20m times and we have an incredible 2017 planned.

peak.net
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Sagi Shorrer, Gerald Goldstein, Xavier Louis and Itamar Lesuisse
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Employee engagement platform
Perkbox is the UK's leading employee engagement platform. We help businesses of all sizes to boost the financial, emotional and physical wellbeing of their team by providing employees with on-the-go access to a range of perks, an online reward and recognition system and a wellness hub.

www.perkbox.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Chieu Cao and Saurav Chopra
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: London
Organic baby food pouches
Launched in 2016, Piccolo is the UK's fastest growing baby food company. We are passionate that children should enjoy the healthiest and most nutritious food from the very start of their weaning journey. Our range of 100 per cent organic pouches are inspired by the Mediterranean approach to health and wellbeing centred around fresh ingredients that have been lovingly prepared and shared with friends and family.

www.mylittlepiccolo.com
  • Founder(s):
    Catherine Gazzoli
  • Year founded: 2016
  • HQ Location: London
Worldwide outdoor accommodation specialists
Founded in 2009 by former lastminute.com man, Dan Yates, multi-award winning Pitchup.com lists over 2,700 outdoor accommodation locations in over 40 countries in Europe, the Americas,  Africa and Australia, providing users with a simple platform where they can search for and book a holiday with ease. In 2013 Pitchup.com became the first business of its type to launch a bookable mobile app and site, making the site easily accessible to users of mobile and tablet devices.  The mobile site, m.pitchup.com, now accounts for 33 per cent of bookings.

www.pitchup.com
  • Founder(s):
    Dan Yates
  • Year founded: 2009
  • HQ Location: London
Financial services for the underserved
Pockit is building the world's most inclusive bank. Focusing on the financially excluded segment of the UK population, Pockit provides customers with core banking services such as an account and a card, without high fees or restrictive application criteria. Pockit also enables customers to load their accounts with cash.Ultimately we hope to meet all of our customers' financial needs, both in the UK and, eventually, abroad, as we continue our mission to build the world's most inclusive bank.

www.pockit.com
  • Founder(s):
    Virraj Jatania
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
100% British-made luxury clothing
For over a century our factory, nestled in the heart of Manchester, has been lovingly hand-crafting garments. We feel morally and socially committed to continue to do so. We take total ownership of the entire supply chain and life-cycle, insisting that only the very finest yarns, trims, materials and techniques are used to create our products. The factory is run and managed by World War 1 Victoria Cross recipient Private Jack White’s great grandchildren, who all share his undying love, passion and dedication to British textiles and local industry.

www.privatewhitevc.com
  • Founder(s):
    James Eden
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: Salford
UK based 100 person Digital Consultancy
Founded in 2010, Red Badger is an independent digital consultancy that brings together the best in strategic services, customer experience and technical delivery, using lean and agile processes. With a client list including Tesco, Fortnum & Mason, Sky, Lloyds Banking Group and the Financial Times, Red Badger's vibrant culture, and reputation for always delivering, has led to exceptional business growth (CAGR 83 per cent), positioning them as serious competitors to traditional tier 1 consultancies.

red-badger.com
  • Founder(s):
    Cain Ullah (pictured), David Wynne and Stuart Harris
  • Year founded: 2010
  • HQ Location: London
Music technology
ROLI's revolutionary music-making devices are the future of music creation. BLOCKS is a modular system that lets anyone learn and play music on powerful devices that snap together. The award-winning Seaboard instruments are an evolution of the piano keyboard that helps musicians - including Stevie Wonder and Meghan Trainor - be more expressive. Professionals and people who have never played an instrument are touching sound in new ways through ROLI's ecosystem of Connected Music products.

www.roli.com
  • Founder(s):
    Roland Lamb
  • Year founded: 2009
  • HQ Location: London
Global creative agency
We're an independent creative agency. We deliver value for businesses by specialising in how people experience their brands. We're experts in: developing new product experiences, helping brands connect in culture and ensuring they win in retail.

www.rpmltd.com
  • Founder(s):
    Hugh Robertson
  • Year founded: 1993
  • HQ Location: London
Enable drone-based industrial inspection
Sky-Futures improves safety and reduces risk across industries through technological innovation. Since 2009, the company has established itself as the world's leading provider of drone-based inspection services to global industrial markets. Sky-Futures has leveraged this industry-leading operational expertise and experience to develop groundbreaking software, training and services that allow enterprise clients to effectively harness the power of drone-driven data collection and analysis.

www.sky-futures.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Chris Blackford, James Harrison and Nick Rogers
  • Year founded: 2009
  • HQ Location: Hayes
Fintech for sports and event betting
Smarkets is tackling the backwards betting industry with its roots in financial technology, focusing on giving customers the lowest commission on net profits and therefore the best prices of any betting exchange or bookmaker. You can trade sports, politics and current affairs on the secure and transparent platform and, as an exchange, users can set their own prices and trade against each other both before and in-play during events.

smarkets.com
  • Founder(s):
    Jason Trost
  • Year founded: 2008
  • HQ Location: London
Engineers in creative event technology and visual interaction
Smart AV is an engineer in creative event technology and visual interaction. Smart AV specialises in providing high-quality indoor and outdoor LED, video walls, interactive technology, VR hardware supply and more to events, exhibitions and conferences. Supplying the latest event technology products and specialist service, we help fuse the bridge between our clients' most creative ideas, the highest-grade event technology and the final outcome of how it works.

www.smart-av.com
  • Founder(s):
    Darren Poultney
  • Year founded: 2005
  • HQ Location: Harlow
World leading visual search technology
Snap Tech is revolutionising ecommerce via it’s world-class visual search and discovery tool. The platform has the power and capacity to make almost everything shoppable. Simply 'Snap and Search' any item which grabs your attention and their technology will provide the exact or a similar item available to purchase.

www.snaptechnology.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Jenny Griffiths
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Social first marketing agency
Social Chain is a powerful mix of media ownership of over 320,000,000 followers and marketing knowledge from over 100 innovation thinkers. This blend of network and knowledge creates a transformative impact on brands, by reaching a new generation where their attention is.

www.SocialChain.com
  • Founder(s):
    Steven Bartlett (pictured) and Dominic McGregor
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: Manchester
Footwear and accessories brand
British accessories designer Sophia Webster founded her eponymous label in 2012, and has become renowned for combining feminine design with a sophisticated approach. A graduate from the distinguished Cordwainers College and The Royal College of Art, she debuted her first collection for Spring/Summer 2013. Her products now have an international presence and are distributed in over 200 retailers worldwide.

www.sophiawebster.com
  • Founder(s):
    Sophia Webster
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Fintech, personal financial management, saving and budgeting bank
Squirrel, award-winning financial technology company, provides the UK's #1 solution for saving and managing money. It combines a bank account and app that empowers people to set a plan for their finances and more importantly, stick to it. Squirrel's proprietary technology manages money automatically for individuals in accounts held at Barclays, so that they only get access to money right before it's due making it easier to save and not run out of money.

squirrel.me
  • Founder(s):
    Mutaz Qubbaj and Emanuel Andjelic
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Revolutionary private jet booking platform
Stratajet is a cutting-edge technology that has streamlined private jet travel. Developed by former military officer and pilot Jonny Nicol, it gives fliers the simplest means of searching for and comparing private jets for charter and the ability to book instantly, at the click of a button. Guaranteeing customers access to the largest range of aircraft at the best price, Stratajet is redefining an industry, making private jets more accessible and fundamentally changing the way people travel.

www.stratajet.com
  • Founder(s):
    Jonathan Nicol
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
International student accommodation marketplace
Student.com is the world's leading marketplace for international student accommodation, offering complete peace of mind for students seeking their perfect home abroad. Student.com lists 800,000 beds across 300 cities worldwide, and last year took bookings from students in over 120 countries. To date, the company has raised over $70m in funding.

www.student.com
  • Founder(s):
    Luke Nolan
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Online staffing and HR tech
Talmix provide a website that lets companies identify, hire and build relationships with the world's best independent business talent for projects. They simply post a project and instantly receive curated matches powered by our algorithm.

www.talmix.com
  • Founder(s):
    Daniel Callaghan
  • Year founded: 2009
  • HQ Location: London
Cocktail bar and restaurant
At The Alchemist they're masters in the dark arts of molecular mixology and demons in the kitchen. Their mixologists create every cocktail with an obsessive eye for detail, presented in vessels orchestrated to add a devilish dash of theatre, they bedazzle, bewitch and set the scene for everything they do.

www.thealchemist.uk.com
  • Founder(s):
    Tim Bacon and Simon Potts
  • Year founded: 2010
  • HQ Location: Knutsford, Cheshire
Leading business club and meeting space
Adam was frustrated with meeting important clients in uninspiring and unproductive places around London. Filling a gap between a serviced office and meeting in hotel lobbies and coffee shops, The Clubhouse is now London's leading business members' club and meeting space, providing the smarter, more flexible alternative to a London office.

www.theclubhouselondon.com
  • Founder(s):
    Adam Blaskey
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Post and parcel delivery
Created in 2015, The Delivery Group combines Secured Mail, CMS Network UK and P2P Mailing under common ownership. The combined Group has a turnover in excess of £200m, an employee base of over 500 staff, operates from five major locations in Central London, Luton, Basildon, Heathrow and Warrington, and provides bulk & unsorted mail, e-commerce and courier delivery services both domestically and internationally to more than 850 customers.

www.thedeliverygroup.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    0
  • Year founded: 2015
  • HQ Location: Warrington
Mexican restaurant and takeaway
Tortilla was founded in 2007 by Brandon Stephens and Jennifer Roebuck, two California natives who had grown up going to the taquerias in the Mission District of San Francisco‚ the self-proclaimed burrito capital of the world. After a four year search across London for decent burritos and tacos, they decided to make their own California-style Mexican food.

www.tortilla.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Brandon Stephens and Jennifer Roebuck
  • Year founded: 2007
  • HQ Location: London
UK based children toys subscription business
toucanBox provides super engaging, fun and educational craft activities kits to children, delivered straight to their letterbox. Winner of multiple design awards, we've delivered over 1 million boxes across the UK last year and are now also present in Ireland, France and Italy. Founded in 2012, the company is VC-backed and based in Hammersmith with 35 employees

www.toucanbox.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Sara Barokas and Virginie Charles-Dear
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: London
Insurance software provider
Transactor Global Solutions is a leading provider of software solutions for the UK and worldwide insurance industry. Transactor's mission is to create advanced, functionally rich and configurable software solutions to support visionary businesses, helping them to achieve their goals and potential.

www.transactorgsl.com
  • Founder(s):
    Ray Vincent
  • Year founded: 2003
  • HQ Location: Colden Common, Winchester
UK sovereign cloud provider
UKCloud was established to align with the UK Government’s ICT and digital strategies. Its accredited platform is specifically designed to meet the requirements of the UK public sector, offering agile solutions that are easy to adopt, use and leave. UKCloud has experienced rapid growth to date, winning high-profile public sector contracts with HMRC, the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice.

ukcloud.com
  • Founder(s):
    Jeffrey Thomas, Jeremy Sanders, Simon Hansford (pictured) and William Ginn
  • Year founded: 2012
  • HQ Location: Farnborough, Hampshire
Professional massage delivered to you
At Urban Massage we aim to make wellness services accessible for all those living in a busy urban setting, so that they can receive a personalised, professional massage service, at their convenience.

www.urbanmassage.com
  • Founder(s):
    Jack Tang and Giles Williams
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Hybrid and electric technology for new and existing buses
Vantage Power is a high-tech growth company that designs and manufactures hybrid powertrains that are sold into new buses as well as a retrofit solution for buses already on the road. Vantage Power aims to substantially reduce fuel consumption and emissions in buses, and improve air quality for millions of city dwellers around the world.

www.vantage-power.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Alexander Schey and Toby Schulz
  • Year founded: 2011
  • HQ Location: London
Global experience and payments ecosystem
Velocity is a global experience & payments ecosystem built for the experience generation. It combines 24/7 service delivered via chat with machine learning and supply-side software to deliver seamless access to experiences to customers all over the world.

velocity.black
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Zia Yusuf and Alex Macdonald
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Premium pre-owned watch retailer
Watchfinder & Co. is an international retailer of premium pre-owned watches from Rolex, Omega, Breitling and more. With over 4,000 watches from 50 brands available, Watchfinder offers unparalleled choice and variety. An in-house manufacturer certified service centre ensures the highest quality of product.

www.watchfinder.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Stuart Hennell
  • Year founded: 2002
  • HQ Location: Maidstone, Kent
Tech app
Founded in 2013, what3words is a simple and precise way to talk about any location in the world. It’s a global addressing system that has divided the world into 57 trillion 3m x 3m squares and assigned each square a fixed and unique 3 word address. What started as a radical idea by 3 co-founders, has now grown to a globally-recognised and awarded system in use by over 400 businesses in 170 countries. The London-based team is now nearly 40 people, with market-based teams also being put in place in key parts of the world. Launched originally in English, the system is now available in 14 languages, with many more in progress.

what3words.com
  • Founder(s):
    Chris Sheldrick, Jack Waley-Cohen and Mohan Ganesalingam
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
UK based interactive commercial content platform
Whichit™ is an interactive commercial content platform that enables marketers and publishers to increase user engagement, open new revenue streams & gain user-related insight. The company has a unique technology that profiles users based on their preferences and provides bespoke commercial incentives in real time.

home.getwhichit.com
  • Founder(s):
    Jonathan Gan (pictured), Galit Gan and Yarden Jacobson
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: London
Online fashion retailer
Wolf & Badger is an multi-channel marketplace for independent brands. Operating both online at www.wolfandbadger.com and through its award-winning showroom stores in London and New York, Wolf & Badger is changing the retail landscape through its unique business model and refreshing product mix.

www.wolfandbadger.com
  • Founder(s):
    (L-R) Henry Graham and George Graham
  • Year founded: 2010
  • HQ Location: London
Online parking marketplace
YourParkingSpace is one of the UK’s largest sharing economy startups. Think Airbnb, but for parking. Their online marketplace allows both private landlords and commercial car park operators to list their parking and turn unused or underutilised space into cash generating assets.

www.yourparkingspace.co.uk
  • Founder(s):
    Charles Cridland and Harrison John Woods (pictured)
  • Year founded: 2013
  • HQ Location: London
Innovative automotive visualisation specialist
ZeroLight are pioneers in the field of commercial visualisation for the automotive industry. Their omnichannel technology empowers brands and agencies to engage customers with interactive product experiences that enhance the buying process both in store and online. Solutions include advanced real-time 3D car configurators.

zerolight.com
  • Founder(s):
    Darren Jobling
  • Year founded: 2014
  • HQ Location: Newcastle upon Tyne