Sadiq on why going up against Uber isn't bad for London's business

Sadiq Khan pledged to be the most “business-friendly” mayor to lead London when he was elected almost two [...]

12 March 2018
Former Uber head Travis Kalanick is launching a new fund in China and India

Travis Kalanick, the disgraced former chief executive and co-founder of Uber, is wheeling into India and China [...]

8 March 2018
Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital

The cultures of the largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote [...]

8 March 2018
Uber drops opposition to English language tests for drivers in London

Uber has dropped its opposition to Transport for London's (TfL) plans to introduce English language tests for [...]

19 February 2018
Uber has just unveiled a raft of safety measures for customers and drivers

Uber has unveiled new measures to enhance the safety of both its drivers and customers, as it continues its PR [...]

16 February 2018
Uber boss wheels out expansion plans involving bikes and buses

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s new chief executive, has revealed he wants to drive ahead with a new expansion plan [...]

15 February 2018
TfL plans harsher rules for Uber

London's transport regulator has promised to get tough on Uber and other ride-hailing companies, admitting that [...]

15 February 2018
John McDonnell probably brings devilled eggs to dinner parties

I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]

15 February 2018
Uber's latest financials revealed as it drives closer to IPO

The amount of cash Uber is bringing in is growing and losses narrowed at is heads towards an IPO pencilled in [...]

14 February 2018
Here's how Uber has responded to the Taylor review

Uber has just unveiled its sop to the government after it (finally) responded to the Taylor review on the gig [...]

9 February 2018
Softbank raises eyebrows with talks to buy a slice of Swiss Re

Softbank has raised eyebrows after a confirmation it is in talks with Swiss Re about taking a minority stake [...]

8 February 2018
Government to scrutinise employment status after rise of gig economy

The government will promise to scrutinise how workers are classified with a rising number of people working in the [...]

7 February 2018
Truss blasts Labour vision for "control economy"

Treasury secretary Liz Truss will this morning attack Labour's economic policies, lambasting shadow chancellor [...]

30 January 2018
London firms split over Uber's loss of licence in the capital

London firms are split over Transport for London's (TfL) decision not to renew Uber's licence to operate in the [...]

28 January 2018
Uber boss says company can be profitable within three years

The chief executive of ride-hailing app Uber has said the company can be profitable within three years. [...]

23 January 2018
