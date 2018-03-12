Sadiq Khan pledged to be the most “business-friendly” mayor to lead London when he was elected almost two [...]
Travis Kalanick, the disgraced former chief executive and co-founder of Uber, is wheeling into India and China [...]
The cultures of the largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote [...]
Uber has dropped its opposition to Transport for London's (TfL) plans to introduce English language tests for [...]
Uber has unveiled new measures to enhance the safety of both its drivers and customers, as it continues its PR [...]
Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s new chief executive, has revealed he wants to drive ahead with a new expansion plan [...]
London's transport regulator has promised to get tough on Uber and other ride-hailing companies, admitting that [...]
I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]
The amount of cash Uber is bringing in is growing and losses narrowed at is heads towards an IPO pencilled in [...]
Uber has just unveiled its sop to the government after it (finally) responded to the Taylor review on the gig [...]
Softbank has raised eyebrows after a confirmation it is in talks with Swiss Re about taking a minority stake [...]
The government will promise to scrutinise how workers are classified with a rising number of people working in the [...]
Treasury secretary Liz Truss will this morning attack Labour's economic policies, lambasting shadow chancellor [...]
London firms are split over Transport for London's (TfL) decision not to renew Uber's licence to operate in the [...]
The chief executive of ride-hailing app Uber has said the company can be profitable within three years. [...]
