SSP Group (SSPG)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 626.50p Today's change: -0.48%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 626.50p 5 day change: +0.89%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 626.50p 6 month change: +19.79%

Contact details

Address: 169 Euston Road, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)207 543 3300
Fax:
Website: www.foodtravelexperts.com

Company information

Nearly a third of SSP shareholders just rebelled against its chairman

Nearly a third of SSP shareholders just rebelled against its chairman

Upper Crust and Ritazza operator SSP Group faced shareholder unrest at its annual general meeting (AGM) today, [...]

27 February 2018
Views
345
Upper Crust's owner SSP is facing a shareholder revolt

Upper Crust's owner SSP is facing a shareholder revolt

Upper Crust operator SSP is facing a shareholder revolt over concerns that its board members are overstretched. [...]

21 February 2018
Views
204
May likely to accelerate her energy market intervention

May likely to accelerate her energy market intervention

Prime Minister Theresa May could accelerate energy market reform, bringing forward plans within weeks after hinting [...]

19 March 2017
Shares
4
Views
391
SSP gobbles up £280m Abu Dhabi airport contract

SSP gobbles up £280m Abu Dhabi airport contract

Travel caterer SSP has a £280m contract to run three outlets inside a food court at Abu Dhabi International airport, [...]

4 May 2016
Views
210
Profits rise at travel caterer SSP after summer holiday boom

Profits rise at travel caterer SSP after summer holiday boom

Travel catering giant SSP posted a surge in full-year profits thanks to a rise in customers dining at their airport [...]

26 November 2015
Views
110
SSP wins £500m Oslo airport contract

SSP wins £500m Oslo airport contract

Travel catering giant SSP has won a £500m contract to run 29 shops, cafes and restaurants at Oslo Airport Gardermoen in [...]

16 November 2015
Shares
9
Views
250
Asia and North America fuels profits at SSP

Asia and North America fuels profits at SSP

TRAVEL catering giant SSP delivered a strong jump in profits in its maiden full-year results since floating this [...]

28 November 2014
Shares
35
SSP share price rises as travel giant delivers jump in sales following IPO

SSP share price rises as travel giant delivers jump in sales following IPO

Food concessions giant SSP posted a 3.5 per cent rise in quarterly sales yesterday in its first set of results [...]

8 August 2014
Shares
1
SSP float gives Kate Swann an upper crust pay packet

SSP float gives Kate Swann an upper crust pay packet

Upper Crust owner SSP rose on its London stock market debut yesterday, helping net chief executive Kate Swann [...]

11 July 2014
Shares
4
SSP prices its shares to go

SSP prices its shares to go

Upper Crust sandwich shop owner SSP will price its London stock market debut at the lower end of the range today [...]

10 July 2014
Shares
6
IPO-bound SSP signs £135m deal for five units at Stansted Airport

IPO-bound SSP signs £135m deal for five units at Stansted Airport

Food concession group SSP yesterday announced it had won a £135m seven-year deal to run five new units at [...]

4 July 2014
Shares
2
SSP employees take a bite out of firm’s £2bn stock market debut

SSP employees take a bite out of firm’s £2bn stock market debut

THE OWNER of train station food retailers Millie’s Cookies and Upper Crust is set to give its 30,000 employees [...]

18 June 2014
SSP stays silent on float plans as profits take leap

SSP stays silent on float plans as profits take leap

KATE Swann, the boss of travel catering giant SSP, stayed silent on potential plans for a £2bn float yesterday [...]

10 June 2014
SSP lines up advisers to work on possible public offering in London

SSP lines up advisers to work on possible public offering in London

SSP has reportedly hired Lazard as it looks to go public on the London market.

22 January 2014

Content tagged with "SSP Group"