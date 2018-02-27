All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 626.50p Today's change: -0.48%
Price: 626.50p 5 day change: +0.89%
Price: 626.50p 6 month change: +19.79%
Address: 169 Euston Road, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)207 543 3300
Fax:
Website: www.foodtravelexperts.com
Upper Crust and Ritazza operator SSP Group faced shareholder unrest at its annual general meeting (AGM) today, [...]
Upper Crust operator SSP is facing a shareholder revolt over concerns that its board members are overstretched. [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May could accelerate energy market reform, bringing forward plans within weeks after hinting [...]
Travel caterer SSP has a £280m contract to run three outlets inside a food court at Abu Dhabi International airport, [...]
Travel catering giant SSP posted a surge in full-year profits thanks to a rise in customers dining at their airport [...]
Travel catering giant SSP has won a £500m contract to run 29 shops, cafes and restaurants at Oslo Airport Gardermoen in [...]
TRAVEL catering giant SSP delivered a strong jump in profits in its maiden full-year results since floating this [...]
Food concessions giant SSP posted a 3.5 per cent rise in quarterly sales yesterday in its first set of results [...]
Upper Crust owner SSP rose on its London stock market debut yesterday, helping net chief executive Kate Swann [...]
Upper Crust sandwich shop owner SSP will price its London stock market debut at the lower end of the range today [...]
Food concession group SSP yesterday announced it had won a £135m seven-year deal to run five new units at [...]
THE OWNER of train station food retailers Millie’s Cookies and Upper Crust is set to give its 30,000 employees [...]
KATE Swann, the boss of travel catering giant SSP, stayed silent on potential plans for a £2bn float yesterday [...]
SSP has reportedly hired Lazard as it looks to go public on the London market.
