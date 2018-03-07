All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 3726.50p Today's change: +0.91%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 3726.50p 5 day change: -0.37%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 3726.50p 6 month change: +2.81%
Address: 2 Eastbourne Terrace, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7781 2000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7781 1800
Website: www.riotinto.com
Mining giant Rio Tinto may be UK-based, but its operations make it truly a global company. The group has a solid reputation, mining aluminium, copper, gold, diamond, iron and lead. The majority of earnings come from the base metal side of the group. Currencies are a big influence of earnings each year.
US stocks started the day on the back foot as fears of a looming trade war grew. [...]
Funds in the Targeted Absolute Return sector aim to produce positive returns in a variety of market conditions [...]
Investors with a combined £47bn under management have today filed a shareholder resolution against Rio Tinto, [...]
Norway's Hydro has made a $345m (£245m) binding offer for Rio Tinto's European aluminium assets as the mining [...]
We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]
During the last mining boom, chief executives of virtually all of the major resource stocks listed in the UK blew [...]
Mining giant Rio Tinto has appointed the chief executive of Royal Mail Group to its board. [...]
Rio Tinto rewarded investors this morning, launching a $1bn (£720m) share buyback programme. [...]
Mining giant Rio Tinto shipped a record amount of iron ore in the final quarter of 2017 as it said it would [...]
GFG Alliance, the huge energy and metals company chaired by industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, today announced it [...]
Brushing aside the warnings of a stock market bubble ready to burst, which have been flying around in recent [...]
Mining giant Rio Tinto is to roll out a huge expansion of driverless trucks as part of a $5bn (£3.8bn) productivity [...]
Mining giant Rio Tinto has picked former Anglo American exec Simon Thompson as its new chairman, it was announced [...]
How appropriate: Jan du Plessis, the new chairman of BT Group, is learning what it feels like to be kept on hold [...]
Mining giant Rio Tinto has scrapped plans to appoint the chief exec of the Conservative party as its new chairman, [...]
Content tagged with "Rio Tinto"