All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 72.15p Today's change: -3.61%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 72.15p 5 day change: +1.69%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 72.15p 6 month change: +19.75%
Address: 4th Floor, Saltire Court, 20 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7730 1111
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7730 4696
Website: www.premier-oil.com
Premier Oil started out searching for oil in Trinidad in 1934 as the Caribbean Oil Company. The group is now a leading independent oil and gas company with production interests in the UK, Indonesia and Pakistan, and exploration ongoing in the UK, Indonesia, Philippines, West Africa and South Asia.
Shares in Premier Oil lifted today as the firm produced a record amount of crude and pledged to cut debt in the [...]
Premier Oil plans to ramp up production at its flagship North Sea field in 2018 after a "successful" 2017. [...]
Premier Oil has agreed to sell its stake in the Esmond Transportation System (ETS) pipeline in the North Sea to [...]
Premier Oil's flagship North Sea oilfield is poised to begin production next month, which is set to help the [...]
Gas infrastructure firm Cats Management Limited (CML) has revealed it will invest £135m to build the infrastructure [...]
Premier Oil has confirmed the sale of its nearly 34 per cent stake in the Wytch Farm oilfield to Verus Petroleum [...]
Bell Pottinger is facing an exodus of clients as companies seek to distance themselves from the disgraced PR [...]
Premier Oil raised its production forecast and paid down some of its huge debt pile on the back of strong operational [...]
Premier Oil ramped up production and reduced costs in the first half of the year as it looked towards new growth [...]
Shares in Premier Oil shot up more than 30 per cent this morning after the firm announced a "world class" oil [...]
Shares in Premier Oil rose today after the oil producer revealed an £11.7m deal to increase its stake in Britain's [...]
Premier Oil, FTSE 250-listed Playtech and estate agent Foxtons were on the end of shareholder anger over executive [...]
North Sea oil producer Premier Oil has a big enough majority to finalise its refinancing package, the company [...]
The boss of North Sea-focused oil producer Premier Oil received a remuneration package of £1.4m in 2016, up a [...]
Shares in Premier Oil have risen nearly five per cent after it announced it is selling its operations in Pakistan [...]
Content tagged with "Premier Oil"