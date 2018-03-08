Premier Oil (PMO)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 72.15p Today's change: -3.61%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 72.15p 5 day change: +1.69%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 72.15p 6 month change: +19.75%

Contact details

Address: 4th Floor, Saltire Court, 20 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7730 1111
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7730 4696
Website: www.premier-oil.com

Company information

Premier Oil started out searching for oil in Trinidad in 1934 as the Caribbean Oil Company. The group is now a leading independent oil and gas company with production interests in the UK, Indonesia and Pakistan, and exploration ongoing in the UK, Indonesia, Philippines, West Africa and South Asia.

Premier Oil's shares bump higher as production reaches a record level

Premier Oil's shares bump higher as production reaches a record level

Shares in Premier Oil lifted today as the firm produced a record amount of crude and pledged to cut debt in the [...]

8 March 2018
Views
312
Premier Oil looks to ramp up North Sea production

Premier Oil looks to ramp up North Sea production

Premier Oil plans to ramp up production at its flagship North Sea field in 2018 after a "successful" 2017. [...]

11 January 2018
Views
507
Premier Oil flogs its stake in a North Sea pipeline

Premier Oil flogs its stake in a North Sea pipeline

Premier Oil has agreed to sell its stake in the Esmond Transportation System (ETS) pipeline in the North Sea to [...]

11 December 2017
Views
340
Premier Oil's key North Sea field on track to start production next month

Premier Oil's key North Sea field on track to start production next month

Premier Oil's flagship North Sea oilfield is poised to begin production next month, which is set to help the [...]

16 November 2017
Views
236
CML pumps £135m into infrastructure for Premier Oil's North Sea gas field

CML pumps £135m into infrastructure for Premier Oil's North Sea gas field

Gas infrastructure firm Cats Management Limited (CML) has revealed it will invest £135m to build the infrastructure [...]

25 September 2017
Shares
5
Views
600
Premier Oil confirms sale of stake in Britain's largest onshore oilfield

Premier Oil confirms sale of stake in Britain's largest onshore oilfield

Premier Oil has confirmed the sale of its nearly 34 per cent stake in the Wytch Farm oilfield to Verus Petroleum [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
2
Views
699
Bell Pottinger client exodus: Companies distance themselves from PR firm

Bell Pottinger client exodus: Companies distance themselves from PR firm

Bell Pottinger is facing an exodus of clients as companies seek to distance themselves from the disgraced PR [...]

5 September 2017
Shares
74
Views
2,226
Ramped up production allows Premier Oil to pay down debt and lift forecasts

Ramped up production allows Premier Oil to pay down debt and lift forecasts

Premier Oil raised its production forecast and paid down some of its huge debt pile on the back of strong operational [...]

24 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
435
Premier Oil pumps up oil production and cuts costs in the first half

Premier Oil pumps up oil production and cuts costs in the first half

Premier Oil ramped up production and reduced costs in the first half of the year as it looked towards new growth [...]

13 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
718
Premier Oil shares surge on 'world class' oil discovery offshore Mexico

Premier Oil shares surge on 'world class' oil discovery offshore Mexico

Shares in Premier Oil shot up more than 30 per cent this morning after the firm announced a "world class" oil [...]

12 July 2017
Shares
30
Views
1,254
Premier Oil increases its stake in Britain's biggest onshore oil field

Premier Oil increases its stake in Britain's biggest onshore oil field

Shares in Premier Oil rose today after the oil producer revealed an £11.7m deal to increase its stake in Britain's [...]

3 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
911
Revolting: Premier Oil, Playtech and Foxtons feel AGM wrath from investors

Revolting: Premier Oil, Playtech and Foxtons feel AGM wrath from investors

Premier Oil, FTSE 250-listed Playtech and estate agent Foxtons were on the end of shareholder anger over executive [...]

17 May 2017
Shares
15
Views
767
Premier Oil confirms it can finalise its long-awaited refinancing package

Premier Oil confirms it can finalise its long-awaited refinancing package

North Sea oil producer Premier Oil has a big enough majority to finalise its refinancing package, the company [...]

25 April 2017
Views
766
Premier Oil's boss sees his pay rise by a third in 2016

Premier Oil's boss sees his pay rise by a third in 2016

The boss of North Sea-focused oil producer Premier Oil received a remuneration package of £1.4m in 2016, up a [...]

11 April 2017
Views
514
Now Premier Oil is selling its Pakistan arm to help cut debt

Now Premier Oil is selling its Pakistan arm to help cut debt

Shares in Premier Oil have risen nearly five per cent after it announced it is selling its operations in Pakistan [...]

5 April 2017
Views
422

Content tagged with "Premier Oil"